Woman gets 30 years for 2016 murder, body burning in Carbondale

MURPHYSBORO — A Carbondale woman who pleaded guilty years ago to a 2016 murder was sentenced to 30 years in state prison, according to a Thursday news release from Jackson County State's Attorney Michael Carr.
Lauren L. Stinde, 26, was arrested along with two others after Carbondale Police in August of 2016 found burned human remains in a wooded area in the 900 block of East Main Street. After an investigation by Carbondale Police Department and Illinois State Police, the remains were identified as those of Robin L. Stief, 39, of Salem. She had earlier been reported missing.
After further investigation, Stinde was arrested along with Tiesha D. Anderson, of Collinsville, and Robert J. Dennis, of Carbondale.
Stinde pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in November of 2016 and agreed to cooperate with the investigation, according to the news release from Carr's office. She admitted that she, Anderson and Dennis together killed Stief. Dennis has pleaded not guilty and awaits trial. Anderson in July pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death and was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison.
The release says evidence showed that Stief was hit in the head with a hammer, strangled with a seat belt and suffocated with a pillowcase before she died at an apartment on South Marion Street in Carbondale. According to the release, the three allegedly placed Stief's body in a trash can and wheeled it from the apartment to a wooded area on the east side of Carbondale, where they burned the body to cover up the murder.
Stinde will have to serve 100% of her 30-year sentence, with no possibility of early release, Carr said. She will serve three years of mandatory supervised release after her prison term.