Woman hit Herrin officer with car as she fled scene, police say

A woman allegedly hit and injured a Herrin cop with a vehicle as she fled Friday, according to a news release.

Herrin Police Officer T. Bond and M. Williams had received a complaint of two 18-year-old females causing a disturbance at 5:55 p.m. in the 300 block of North 18th Street.

The complainant stated the two suspects were threatening to kill her, according to the Herrin Police Department.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officer found the suspects Kaley Wilson, of Herrin, and Kristie Cheatham, of Carterville, in a brown Mazda outside of the residence.

Wilson allegedly put the vehicle in reverse as officers tried to make contact, hitting Williams' patrol vehicle. In an attempt to flee she shifted into drive and struck Bond with the front of the car, police said.

Bond received an ankle injury from the event.

The police pursued Wilson in a vehicle chase westbound on West Herrin Road towards Carterville.

The chase ended at Cheatham's residence, where both suspects were taken into custody.

Cheatham was charged with one count of each: resisting a peace officer, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and illegal transportation of alcohol.

Wilson was charged with one count of each: resisting a peace officer, speeding 95 mph in a 45 mph zone, aggravated fleeing/eluding police officer, fleeing/eluding police officer, reckless driving, illegal transportation of alcohol, possession of adult use cannabis and aggravated battery of an office; and two counts of disobeying stop signs.

Wilson was transported to the Williamson County Detention Center.

It was not released whether Cheatham was transported anywhere.

