 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Woman sentenced to 14 months for stealing social security money from daughter

A woman from East Alton was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for stealing social security funds from her daughter with disabilities.

According to court documents, Melissa D. Wasylak, 49 gave birth to her daughter whose initials are C.P. in 1995. Her daughter was born with Down syndrome and she applied for her to receive Social Security benefits.

It was made clear to Wasylak, according to these court documents, that she was required to spend all of the SSI benefits on C.P.'s needs, including housing, food, comfort and medical care.

In 2008, Wasylak’s daughter stopped living with her and went to live with Wasylak’s ex-husband, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Despite this fact, Wasylak continued to receive her daughter’s SSI funds. As part of her guilty plea, Wasylak admitted that she did not use those funds for her daughter’s expenses, but instead used the SSI monies to pay her own personal expenses. This continued until the situation was reported to the Social Security Administration in May 2019, according to the release.

From at least November 2011 until May, 23 2019, these documents say Wasylak knowingly engaged in a scheme to defraud the Social Security Administration and C.P. and spend the money for her own benefit.

People are also reading…

The court also ordered Wasylak to serve a two-year period of supervised release following her release from prison. The court further ordered Wasylak to pay $58,345 in restitution to the Social Security Administration, the release said.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Office of the Social Security Administration – Office of the Inspector General. Assistant United States Attorney Scott Verseman prosecuted the case, according to the DOJ.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Kallie Cox is a general assignments reporter for The Southern with interests in political science, crime and courts, immigration, and social justice. Kallie is a SIU student and joined the newsroom staff in 2021. kallie.cox@thesouthern.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff defends decision to file Cuomo complaint

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News