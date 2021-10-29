Woman sentenced to 14 months for stealing social security money from daughter

A woman from East Alton was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for stealing social security funds from her daughter with disabilities.

According to court documents, Melissa D. Wasylak, 49 gave birth to her daughter whose initials are C.P. in 1995. Her daughter was born with Down syndrome and she applied for her to receive Social Security benefits.

It was made clear to Wasylak, according to these court documents, that she was required to spend all of the SSI benefits on C.P.'s needs, including housing, food, comfort and medical care.

In 2008, Wasylak’s daughter stopped living with her and went to live with Wasylak’s ex-husband, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Despite this fact, Wasylak continued to receive her daughter’s SSI funds. As part of her guilty plea, Wasylak admitted that she did not use those funds for her daughter’s expenses, but instead used the SSI monies to pay her own personal expenses. This continued until the situation was reported to the Social Security Administration in May 2019, according to the release.

From at least November 2011 until May, 23 2019, these documents say Wasylak knowingly engaged in a scheme to defraud the Social Security Administration and C.P. and spend the money for her own benefit.

The court also ordered Wasylak to serve a two-year period of supervised release following her release from prison. The court further ordered Wasylak to pay $58,345 in restitution to the Social Security Administration, the release said.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Office of the Social Security Administration – Office of the Inspector General. Assistant United States Attorney Scott Verseman prosecuted the case, according to the DOJ.

