Woman transported to hospital after a two-car crash

WHITE COUNTY - An injured passenger was transported to a local hospital after a two-car crash, police said. 

Carolyn Campbell was one of four individuals involved in a two-car crash at 5:43 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, in White County. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said. 

Chelsea Smith, 35 of Fairfield, was driving a 2000 gold Buick Century traveling west on Illinois Route 14 near 900 East in White County, police said.

James Smith, 40 of Fairfield, was a passenger in the car.

Jesse Campbell, 83 of McLeansboro, was driving a 2013 red Dodge Stratus traveling west behind the Smiths with Carolyn Campbell, 77 of Mcleansboro, as his passenger.

Jesse Campbell allegedly hit the rear of Chelsea Smith’s vehicle while he was briefly looking away from the road, police said.

Carolyn Campbell was the only individual to receive injuries from the incident, police said.

Illinois State Police are still investigating the crash. 

