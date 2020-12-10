Zeigler auditor faces fine for destroying documents related to former treasurer's embezzlement scheme

ZEIGLER — A Franklin County Court has sanctioned a local accountant as part of a lawsuit over his handling of the embezzlement investigation of former Zeigler Treasurer Ryan Thorpe.

Thorpe was sentenced June 12, 2018 to serve 48 months in federal prison for embezzling more than $300,000 from the city over about a four-year period. He used the money for personal items including jewelry for his wife, firearms and other personal items. Former City of Ziegler auditor Dennis Uhls was sanctioned last month for destroying files related to audits conducted during Thorpe’s tenure.

The sanction comes as part of a lawsuit the City of Zeigler filed against Thorpe and Uhls in 2018. Zeigler Mayor Dennis Mitchell said the Illinois Municipal League's legal team is representing the city. The IML, which insures the city, is suing on the city’s behalf to recoup the $100,000 it paid out to Zeigler after the city filed a claim to cover the money it lost to Thorpe's scheme. Mitchell said this is routine practice for the IML.

According to Uhls' sanction order, signed by Associate Judge Sonja Ligon, he was accused by the city of professional malpractice by not catching during his audits the more than $300,000 Thorpe stole. The city also accused Uhls of destroying documents pertaining to the city’s audits during Thorpe’s time as treasurer.