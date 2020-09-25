Crown Brew Coffee opens in new Marion location

Benitone said they did all the work themselves that they were legally able to do.

“This building has been bars and brothels since the day it was born. It was dark, moody and scandalous. We wanted a space that was warm, bright, safe and inviting,” Gravatt said.

They did the demolition and rebuilt the space. They figured out how to do the things that needed done. They did not want to compromise on anything.

“The entire place is literally custom,” Gravatt said.

The men salvaged what they could from the building. The old bar was sold and will be put to use in another location. Wood from the walls was turned into artwork that is behind the new bar.

Benitone said they literally turned Gravatt’s vision and design into reality.

“We want to be something the region can be proud of; we want to serve the community in the best way we can,” Gravatt said.

They created Marion United in the spring, and hosted an online fundraiser for local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. That really helped them connect to the community and learn about the other businesses within Marion, they said.