Crystal's Catering now selling Crystal's famous dressing

“It’s a small, growing business like mine, and my daughter, son-in-law and two of my grandchildren live in Nashville. When I pick up salad dressing, it’s a good reason to swing by,” Lukens said.

The label on the bottle was designed by Jessie Goldstein of Fresh Branding in Nashville. “I love the label,” she said.

The association with Nashville led Lukens to help a family that lost their home in the tornado that hit the Nashville area in early March. She did a fundraiser at the bakery, and delivered $2,200 to a family in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville, on the weekend before Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted Illinois' stay-at-home order.

Lukens said helping someone else helped her not focus on the $150,000 she was losing from cancellations as the pandemic hit the state. At the time, the young Tennessee family was within a week of finalizing an adoption. That was pushed off, and they expect to finalize the adoption this month.

“I want the bakery to grow a little more and be able to help people who need a little extra hope,” she said.