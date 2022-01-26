'Dads Assisting Dads' group aims to help single fathers in Southern Illinois

Jon Conyers and Mike DePalma are trying to combat loneliness and a lack of support by creating a community of single fathers in Southern Illinois to support one another.

On Jan. 13, Conyers reached out to the Facebook page titled "WTF? Carbondale," with an idea.

“Any single fathers in this group? If so... Fellas let's start a fund that we all pour into each week and at the end of that week we pull a name and bless whatever single father name pulled,” Conyers said. “I see a lot of this for single (mothers) and have tried to join but found them strictly for single parenting women. Single (fathers) also go through the same struggles having to do it all like work, cook, clean, nurture, etc and sometimes we need help as well but because we're men not expected to ask for help. Let's change that scenario and start being a brotherhood that assists each other whether it's financially or just with positive vibes.”

One day later, DePalma created the Facebook group, DADs in SO.IL (Dads Assisting Dads in Southern Illinois), to help with the mission.

Conyers has two children and DePalma has one. Conyers said the idea came to him when he was thinking about how men often don’t know where to go to for parenting resources.

“I tried to join a couple of female, ladies groups, and they let it be known that it was strictly for single mothers. And I thought us men definitely need something like that,” Conyers said.

Conyers said the stereotype is that men aren’t supposed to ask for help, and whatever they are going through, they have to tough it out on their own.

“And it's not that easy. I literally have two kids, I've been a single father for nine years. I've worked over 50 hours a week, and sometimes those 50 hours a week is not enough, you know, especially if there's an absent parent that has no dealing in a child's life, as in my kid's case, you know, it's literally just me, me and my kids,” Conyers said. “So that was my thing, when you don't have family support. You know, my mom, she passed away, my father passed away, my sister passed away. So it's like, you know, I got cousins, but you know, I don't like going to ask cousins and stuff like that for help.”

DePalma said the biggest challenge he faced was feeling alone in fatherhood. He said the pandemic is further isolating fathers and he hopes this group will be a way to bring a community together.

“I do believe we believe we live in a highly patriarchal society, I get that. But as far as parenting, I don't feel like dads are really empowered to be strong parents, you just leave that to mom. And in our society, we have a lot of split families, and mixed families, or just single moms and single dads. We've got to get dads to really feel like they got this,” DePalma said.

DePalma said his hope for the group is that it allows dads in the area to feel supported.

