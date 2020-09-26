Danforth to discuss diplomacy, politics and role of religion in public affairs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE, Ill. – John C. Danforth, a former U.S. senator and ambassador to the United Nations, will discuss his career in politics, diplomacy, and the role of religion in public affairs during a virtual conversation next week hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.

John T. Shaw, Institute director, will also discuss with Danforth the public health, economic, political and social challenges facing the United States.

The virtual conversation is at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30. The presentation is part of the Institute’s “Understanding Our New World” series via Zoom.

Known for civility, public policy

Shaw noted that Danforth, who served as Missouri’s U.S. senator from December 1976 to January 1995 is “one of the most respected statesmen in the United States.” Danforth opted to not seek a fourth term in 1994; he later served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations from July 2004 to January 2005.

“His career as Attorney General of Missouri, United States senator, special envoy to Sudan, and the American ambassador to the United Nations is deeply impressive,” Shaw said.