 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

David Bunch, co-owner of Walker's Bluff, has died

  • 0
Walker's Bluff owners David and Cynde Bunch (copy) (copy)

In this June 2019 file photo, Walker's Bluff owners David and Cynde Bunch speak about the expansion plans at the resort, including a casino, hotel and water park, as Gov. J.B. Pritzker looks on at Walker’s Bluff. 

 Byron Hetzler

David Bunch, a co-owner of Walker's Bluff, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon, his family confirmed on social media Thursday.

Arrangements and service information will be provided in the coming days.

Cynde Bunch talks about Walker's Bluff Casino Resort during a ground breaking at the winery on Thursday.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Herrin native wins Emmy for work on commercial

Herrin native wins Emmy for work on commercial

Gina Trapani works at Coolfire Studios, a St. Louis-based company that was recently presented with an Emmy for the production of a commercial, "That's My M-O" for the Missouri Division of Tourism. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 500 new species identified by the Natural History Museum in 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News