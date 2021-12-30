David Bunch, co-owner of Walker's Bluff, has died

David Bunch, a co-owner of Walker's Bluff, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon, his family confirmed on social media Thursday.
Arrangements and service information will be provided in the coming days.
Dakota Tate, a 20-year-old from Jefferson County, has been awarded a U.S. patent for a project he started in the local high school CEO program.
Katie Lee and Matt Locke used a new home, a converted school bus and a passion for disc golf to launch a mobile retailer catering to the growing sport.
Three southern Illinoisans will face criminal charges for poaching a buck, bobcat and turkey on private land and other violations following an investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police, according to a release from the state.
Authorities have named Ray Tate as the suspect arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Wayne County deputy near the Illinois/Indiana border.
Carbondale police responded at 8:33 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, to the 400 block of East College Street to a report of armed robbery.
The Born Again Labor Museum is a cozy home to revolutionary ideas and art work honoring and remembering the struggles of the working class.
Wil Davis worked as a barista and manager at the Longbranch Cafe & Bakery for most of his adult life. In October 2020, he was diagnosed with colon cancer.
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
Gina Trapani works at Coolfire Studios, a St. Louis-based company that was recently presented with an Emmy for the production of a commercial, "That's My M-O" for the Missouri Division of Tourism.
Jacob Grubbs, founder and lead diver for Chaos Divers, has turned what started as an environmental cleanup YouTube channel into a community dedicated to solving cold cases and finding deceased missing persons.
