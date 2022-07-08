De Soto man's flag murals mean freedom

Picture yourself sitting beneath a massive American flag, perhaps one painted by Ken “Tree” Sellick on the sides of buildings and barns across Southern Illinois.

“The flag’s behind you and there’s a breeze blowing across the field of grain all around you,” Sellick says as he coaxes your mind’s eye. “Feel that cool breeze? You know what that is? That is freedom.”

As soon as Sellick completed painting a large-scale American flag on his landlord’s barn near De Soto, he wanted to do more.

“Every time I’d pull into my driveway, I’d see it,” he recalled. “I was proud of it.”

When asked to touch up a Marine Corps mural in Williamson County, he soon got his chance. So far, he’s painted four of the flags. There’s another one in De Soto, one in Royalton and another alongside Illinois Route 127 south of Vergennes.

Sellick’s highly-detailed, meticulous paintings of Old Glory are not just works of art. For the 71 year-old Jackson County resident, the flags are a lesson in geometry.

In fact, he is so intent on getting everything just right that he once spent nearly an hour on the telephone with a designer from an actual flag company, learning the ratios of the red, white and blue as well as how to enlarge a flag to cover, well, the broad side of a barn.

Even a big barn. The flag on the east side of Route 127 is 52 feet wide and 12 feet tall.

Sellick starts each work with a white base and then carefully measures, chalks and tapes for the red stripes before brush painting them. Before moving on to the blue field, he smooths every line with a 1-inch brush, taking a full day to make sure everything is just right and every line is straight.

“People say I am too much of a perfectionist, but I say no, it’s got to be just right,” he proclaimed.

As for the stars, he uses heavy-duty vinyl which he gets from Designs Unlimited, a Pinckneyville sign shop. Still, Sellick is careful to place all 50 stars in exactly the right place.

A painter by trade – Sellick used to paint what he called “high steel;” things like bridges, coal reclaimers and other scary-looking steel towers and structures – said he enjoys planning and painting each mural. He works on them as he can, taking as long as four or five weekends on each. During the week, Sellick drives a tender truck for Southern FS.

“I’m going to keep doing these as long as I can,” he said.

Sellick pays for all of the paint and materials out of his own pocket. He doesn’t take commissions and can’t be hired to paint a flag. He turns every request down.

“That way I get to pick what I paint,” he explained, adding he has his eye on a couple of locations he hopes to paint once he is fully recovered from recent knee replacement surgery. “I’ll find a perfect location – it has to be on a highway – and I’ll ask if I can paint a flag, then I say, ‘I’ll pay for everything; just let me do what I want to do.’

He said with each flag he paints, people voice their appreciation.

“Many of them are older guys from the military who tell me that these flags really mean something to them,” he explained. “That’s what I hope for; I think of the flags like a song. You hear something or you see one of these flags and it takes you to a place somewhere in your life. It’s a happy place. There are a lot of veterans around and this makes them feel good.”

Sellick said he gets something out of each one, too. He said the feeling is something that no one can take away from him.

“It makes me feel good. When I get one done and I sit there, looking out across the land, I get a sense of meaning,” he said.

“You know what that is? That is freedom and freedom is brought to you by that flag.”