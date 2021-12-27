Deadline nears as CEJ assists with Section 8 applications, housing needs

CARBONDALE ― The Center for Empowerment and Justice at 213 N. Washington St., is helping community members apply for Section 8 housing in Jackson County ahead of the Dec. 28 deadline to do so. The purpose of Section 8 is to provide safe and affordable subsidized housing to those who qualify. Applications for Section 8 housing opened for Jackson County on Dec. 13 and will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Dec. 28. Cy Chamberlain, one of the directors at the center, said one of the main roles the CEJ is playing in the application process is helping applicants to jump through the hoops they need to to apply.
“Not everyone has a computer and not everyone knows how to use a computer, and with this day and age, everything's online, so they come here,” Chamberlain said. “Sometimes they're able to fill it out themselves and just need a computer. Sometimes they need us to help them.” While Chamberlain said applying can be a daunting task, the center is there to help. In addition to Section 8 applications, the CEJ helps with other common housing problems in the area, including finding housing for those with evictions on their records, helping to take care of roommate and landlord disputes and connecting tenants to resources. Chamberlain said one of the most common problems they deal with is eviction records. “If someone has an eviction, it's really hard for them to get another shot,” Chamberlain said. “We have a list of landlords who are willing to work with people who have evictions.” A lot of the CEJ’s work is connecting tenants with resources, Chamberlain said. “We have a lot of lists or other resources and sometimes it's just a matter of people can't use a resource they don't know about. So we try to point people in the right direction and tell them 'look, you can go here to have your electric bill partially paid for and then you go to this place, and they will also help you,'” Chamberlain said. “So a lot of the times it's just kind of networking.” The website to apply for Section 8 housing can be found here: http://jacksoncountyhousingauthority.org/ .
Photos: 2009 super derecho
Carol Haven of Carterville takes her grandson Mason Watts, 2, for an early morning walk on Tuesday, May 12, 2009, on Blossom Street in Carterville.
The Southern File Photo
On May 8, 2009, parts of Southern Illinois were hit by a super derecho.
At the time, that term was nearly unheard of.
In weather terms, a derecho, from a Spanish word meaning straight, is a widespread and relatively lengthy windstorm accompanied by a band of fast-moving showers or thunderstorms.
According to information provided by the National Weather Service in Paducah, the system had an unusually large bookend vortex, some 30 to 40 nautical miles, or approximately 34 to 46 miles, in diameter, whereas the average vortex is only 12 nautical miles in diameter.
Peak wind gusts were measured at 81 mph in Carbondale before the automated system died, while 106 mph winds were measured on a different instrument.
Here's a look back at the historic storm and its aftermath.
Strong winds whip around a tree outside the Christian Covenant Fellowship on May 8, 2009. The pavilion in the background had just fallen.
The Southern File Photo
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN A tow truck comes to the rescue of Josh Manley of Lawrenceville, his mother Stacy Jarvis, and his girlfriend after Manley's car stalled in standing water along South Washington Street prior to the May 8, 2009 super derecho. Manley was in the process of packing up to move back home for the summer.
This is a radar view of the May 8 storm.
The May 9, 2009 edition of The Southern, published the day after the storm, focused entirely on the super derecho, which the paper called an 'inland hurricane' at the time. A message on the front page explains: "We hope this edition of The Southern Illinoisan finds you well. For us at The Southern, Friday was as disorienting as it must have been for many of you. Main power loss, backup power loss, servers running out of power, phones dying. Eventually, we pulled our people in from all over the region and scrounged laptops for writing and photo processing. Then, a small production crew drove to Paducah, where this edition was printed at The Paducah Sun. Our thanks are with The Sun, and our thoughts and prayers are with you, whom we will continue to serve."
The Southern archives
THOMAS BARKER / THE SOUTHERN SIUC grounds worker Jason Mueller piles up tree limbs on campus May 11, 2009 while working to clear the university's sidewalks and walkways.
THOMAS BARKER / THE SOUTHERN SIUC grounds worker Jason Mueller pulls a fallen limb from a tree while working to clear the campus' walkways of debris May 11, 2009.
THOMAS BARKER / THE SOUTHERN Police tape blocks off a scene where an uprooted tree leans against a dorm building at SIUC's Thompson Point May 11, 2009.
THOMAS BARKER / THE SOUTHERN A fallen tree remains propped up against SIUC's Faner Hall May 11, 2009 near the center of campus. Many of the campus' inner walkways are impassable.
The front left portion of the CTS Technologies building along Illinois 13 was ripped off during the May 2009 super derecho.
The Southern File Photo
The Southern File Photo The roofs from the Royal Apartments on East Mill Street were torn off during the May 8 derecho.
Steve Jahnke
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN A large crowd gathers around the roots of a large tree that blew over from high winds May 8, 2009, outside SIU's Wall and Grand Apartments. The tree crushed six vehicles.
STEVE JAHNKE
BRENT STEWART / THE SOUTHERN Roof material from the former Tesa Manufacturing building on Route 51 in Carbondale wraps around a parked car.
A tree rests on top of a car after the May 8, 2009 super derecho.
unknown
Martin Van Der Hoek looks at damage to his friend's car after the May 8, 2009 super derecho.
Diana Soliwon
BRENT STEWART / THE SOUTHERN A trialer near Silkworm on Illinois 13 was blown away during the May 8, 2009 super derecho.
BRENT STEWART / THE SOUTHERN A tree fell onto the roof of this house on 9th Street in Murphysboro.
The Southern File Photo
BRENT STEWART / THE SOUTHERN ON 11TH STREET AT THE POLICE HEADQUARTERS, AN ANTENNA WAS BLOWN OVER, CRUSHING THE CAB OF A DEPARTMENT TRUCK.
The Southern File Photo
Heather Heaslett, of Schaumburg, escorts her niece, Peyton Wessel of Carbondale back to their car in Murphysboro after the May 8, 2009, super derecho.
The Southern File Photo
MURPHYSBORO FIRE DEPARTMENT AND CITY WORKERS CLEAR A TREE WHICH HAD FALLEN ONTO WALNUT STREET IN MURPHYSBORO DURING THE SUPER DERECHO.
The Southern File Photo
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN Ashley Walters of Peru, Ill., texts a friend outside SIU's Wall and Grand Apartments after the May 8, 2009 super derecho. Behind her is her boyfriend's car, which was crushed by a large tree that blew over during the storm. Walters was in the process of moving out and had already packed her belongings into her boyfriend's car when the storm hit. "I was five minutes away from handing my key to my apartment back to my RA," Walters said.
The Southern File Photo
A tree rests on top of Ashley Walters' car May 8, 2009, as her friends attempt to recover some of her belongings from it.
The Southern File Photo
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN Several windows were blown out around campus like these on SIU's Schneider Hall.
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN Several windows were blown out around campus like these on SIU's Schneider Hall.
This entire window frame was ripped out of the fifth floor end lounge of SIU's Mae Smith Hall during the May 2009 super derecho.
The Southern File Photo
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN Chris Williams with SIU's Housing Authority uses his cell phone to take a picture of an erupting water main that was knocked over by a downed tree May 8, 2009 outside Schneider Hall.
The Southern File Photo
PAUL NEWTON / THE SOUTHERN Part of the roof at 17th Street Bar and Grill is wrapped around the stores sign in Marion.
CHUCK NOVARA / THE SOUTHERN Fernando and Jessica Reyes look over the damage done to their mobile home at the Crossings Trailer Court in Carbondale. They were not home at the time of the storm.
The Southern File Photo
PAUL NEWTON / THE SOUTHERN Damage to the Huck's in Energy after the super derecho.
The Southern File Photo
The roof rips off of the Corporate Hangar at the Williamson County Airport during the super derecho on May 8, 2009.
Provided/
PAUL NEWTON / THE SOUTHERN The roof over the west entrance to Lewis School was torn off during the storm on May 8, 2009.
The Southern File Photo
PAUL NEWTON / THE SOUTHERN Garland Killian, an employee with the grounds department at SIUC, attempts to unclog a drain with the back of a rake on Friday, May 8, 2009, at the corner of Point and Lincoln Drives.
BECKY MALKOVICH / THE SOUTHERN Benton Firefighter Jeff Coleman helped block traffic on a flooded North Main Street in Benton.
The Southern File Photo
TOM KANE / FOR THE SOUTHERN A overturned sailboat on Interstate 57 in the median near Marion Morgan street exit.
TOM KANE / FOR THE SOUTHERN Larry Danner of Warrensburg tree company, Warrensburg, Illinois, cuts a large limb which was resting on powerlines on division street in Carterville.
TOM KANE / FOR THE SOUTHERN Workers clean up some debris outside 17th Street Bar and Grill in Marion.
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN Allen Mueller, an SIU student from Washington, Ill., takes a picture as workers cut up the tree that fell and damaged the front porch of the house his parents own along West Walnut Street in Carbondale.
The Southern File Photo
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN A handcrafted sign at the corner of West Sycamore and North Oakland near the National Guard Armory alerted residents about Carbondale's boil water order.
The Southern File Photo
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN Sarah Horton, a resident in the Town and Country mobile home park south of Carbondale, looks out of her boyfriend's trailer at the downed tree in their front yard Saturday. "At least it fell the other way," Horton jokingly said. She was not at home at the time of the storm, but her boyfriend was, and was mometarily trapped in his car when the tree fell.
The Southern File Photo
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN Carbondale resident Pat Kelly cooks some bacon over a charcoal grill outside of PK's May 9, 2009 in Carbondale. Due to no power, Kelly was cooking up all the food in the refrigerator before it went bad to feed anyone who walked by the bar.
The Southern File Photo
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN An Illinois State trooper helps direct traffic at the intersection of U.S. 51 and Illinois 13 May 9, 2009 in Carbondale. Many traffic lights throughout the city were still not operating.
The Southern File Photo
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN A long line of vehicles begins to form at the gas pumps at the Kroeger in Carbondale Saturday, May 9, 2009. Carbondale Police were regulating the influx of traffic to the gas station shortly after they opened the pumps around 2 p.m.
The Southern File Photo
Carbondale resident D Gorton carries a chainsaw after the May 8, 2009 super derecho.
unknown
CHUCK NOVARA / THE SOUTHERN Ray Batty of Murphysboro talks about the storm, which destroyed his 2008 Impala. Batty was home at the time the large oak tree crushed his car and threatened to damage outbuildings at his home.
The Southern File Photo
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN Lines droop down in front of the Southern Illinois Custom Motorcycles business along Division Street in Carterville.
The Southern File Photo
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN Terry Berkel saws through some limbs at a house along Division Street in Carterville May 10, 2009. Berkel and some others were just going door-to-door to volunteer their help with removing trees.
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN The sign at the Bank of Herrin in Carterville was damaged during the 2009 super derecho.
The Southern File Photo
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN A tree limb blocks the old front entrance to Carterville High School May 11, 2009. The school was closed that day and officials were discussing whether the building was safe for students to re-enter due to damage to the roof.
The Southern File Photo
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN The former press box at the football field at Carterville High School lost its roof due to the May 8, 2009 super derecho.
The Southern File Photo
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN Workers with Sun State Trees out of Florida remove three large trees that damaged Bob Coffield's house along North Greenbriar Road in Carterville. Coffield, the owner of Heckel's Furniture along Division Street, said a good portion of his business' roof was heavily damaged as well.
The Southern File Photo
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN Workers with Sun State Trees out of Florida remove three large trees that damaged Bob Coffield's house along North Greenbriar Road in Carterville. Coffield, the owner of Heckel's Furniture along Division Street, said a good portion of his business' roof was heavily damaged as well.
The Southern File Photo
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN Ronnie Duty loads branches onto a trailer outside his home in Crainville. To the left is his RV, which has part of a tree protruding through the roof of it. Duty said he watched from his front door as the tree fell first and then the RV fell on top of the downed tree. He and his wife have had the camper for a year this month and have only used it twice. "All you can do is laugh about it now, cause there is no use in cryin' about it," Duty said.
The Southern File Photo
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN Vanessa Tangerose (right) and her friend Michelle Trammel talk as Vanessa's son Spencer enjoys some pudding outside an apartment complex on Laclede Avenue May 11, 2009 in Carterville. Luckily, no one resided in the apartment behind them on which the tree fell.
The Southern File Photo
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN A traffic light was down at the intersection of South Park Avenue and Maple Street May 10, 2009 in Herrin.
The Southern File Photo
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN Two trees were uprooted and fell on Mike Jennings' house on Stotlar Street in Herrin. The water main for the neighborhood was destroyed in the process. Mike and his wife Kate had been living at the house for two years and it was the second time that a tree has fallen on the house due to storms.
The Southern File Photo
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN Mike Jennings looks at what was previously his garage after a tree in his backyard fell and crushed it. Neither his wife or their pets were harmed when trees fell on his house and garage, but both of them are nearly totaled.
The Southern File Photo
TOM KANE / FOR THE SOUTHERN Not anything like home, power crews relied on porta potties before heading off to work from Marion.
The Southern File Photo
An electronic sign on Illinois 13 westbound near Murphysboro announced the curfew that followed the May 8, 2009, super derecho.
The Southern File Photo
CHUCK NOVARA / THE SOUTHERN Mike Bryne Chief of Police in Spillertown checks with workers to see if they have permits to perform work, according to Bryne volunteers do not have have state permits, all others had to pick up permits to perform work in Marion.
The Southern File Photo
Mike Campo of Spillertown talks on his cellphone before starting to remove a large elm tree, which destroyed most of his home during the May 8, 2009, super derecho.
The Southern File Photo
CHUCK NOVARA / THE SOUTHERN The elm tree which fell on Mike Campo's home in Spillertown.
The Southern File Photo
CHUCK NOVARA / THE SOUTHERN Friends helping friends, Jason Inboden, left, and Bobby Hillard prepare to get saws running to help Mike Campo remove a tree from his home in Spillertown, Inbobden is from Johnston City, Hillard is from the Lake of Egypt.
The Southern File Photo
CHUCK NOVARA / THE SOUTHERN Jason Inboden and Bobby Hillard use the tree for a ladder to get on the roof of Mike Campo's home to start trimming branches atop the roof.
The Southern File Photo
CHUCK NOVARA / THE SOUTHERN A pine grove near Spillertown which was destoyed in the May 8, 2009 super derecho.
The Southern File Photo
Derek Pfeaster, a lineman, guides a pole onto the team's pickup truck after the May 8, 2009, derecho.
The Southern File Photo
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN Two swings are still tangled as of Monday outside of the Tri-C Elementary School in Carterville. The school received some minor roof damage.
The Southern File Photo
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN Siding rests in front of the corporate hangar at the Williamson County Regional Airport May 11, 2009.
The Southern File Photo
Bucket trucks arrived in force at the old Marion WalMart parking lot, which was being used as a staging area for Nelson Tree Service trucks and Ameren vehicles after the super derecho of May 8, 2009.
The Southern File Photo
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN A giant tree crushed several gravestones in the Hillcrest/Oakwood Cemetery along Willow Street in Carterville.
The Southern File Photo
A giant tree crushed several gravestones in the Hillcrest/Oakwood Cemetery along Willow Street in Carterville.
The Southern File Photo
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN Ron Pate, vice-president of operations for Ameren Illinois, updates the public on the progress of electrical workers in restoring powere to the region at a press conference May 11, 2009 at the Crab Orchard Wildlife Refuge.
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN Williamson County Sheriff Tom Cundiff said arrests have been increasing, but not above expected levels during a press conference at the Crab Orchard Wildlife Refuge Visitor's Center following the May 8, 2009 super derecho.
The Southern File Photo
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN Steve Land, Williamson County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director, addresses the media May 11, 2009 at the Crab Orchard Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center.
The Southern File Photo
TOM KANE / FOR THE SOUTHERN Rick Gerrard of Corydon, Indiana serves a tray of fried shrimp May 11, 2009 at the Ameren mess tent. Gerrard works for Storm Services of Herrin.
The Southern File Photo
TOM KANE / FOR THE SOUTHERN Kyle Penrod (left) and Steve Sizemore serve themselves breakfast in the mess tent.
The Southern File Photo
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN A ceramic statue of Jesus sits atop what once was the first floor of this house on North Madison Street in Marion. The large tree in the front yard fell and destroyed the house.
STEVE JAHNKE
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN Marion city employees clean up a pile of rubble May 12, 2009 that was once the roof top of one of the buildings just off the square.
STEVE JAHNKE
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN Steve Brophy (from left), Ameren energy delivery business advisor, explains how the 'tent city' for Ameren workers operates to Ameren C.E.O. Scot Cissel, State Sen. Gary Forby, and Gov. Pat Quinn.
STEVE JAHNKE
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN This tree crushed the roof of this house on North Wall Street in Carbondale.
The Southern File Photo
The roof from the Metropolitan apartment complex ripped off during the super derecho on May 8, 2009, and downed these power lines along South Wall Street in Carbondale.
The Southern File Photo
STEVE JAHNKE / THE SOUTHERN The roofs from the Royal Apartments on East Mill Street were torn off during the May 8. 2009 super derecho.
The Southern File Photo
(Provided) Lewis School in Carbondale suffered some wind damage.
The Southern File Photo
PAUL NEWTON / THE SOUTHERN Parts of the roof in many west end classrooms in Lewis School were pulled out during the storm on May 8, 2009.
The Southern File Photo
