alert top story

Deadline nears as CEJ assists with Section 8 applications, housing needs

CARBONDALE ― The Center for Empowerment and Justice at 213 N. Washington St., is helping community members apply for Section 8 housing in Jackson County ahead of the Dec. 28 deadline to do so.

The purpose of Section 8 is to provide safe and affordable subsidized housing to those who qualify. Applications for Section 8 housing opened for Jackson County on Dec. 13 and will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Dec. 28. 

Cy Chamberlain, one of the directors at the center, said one of the main roles the CEJ is playing in the application process is helping applicants to jump through the hoops they need to to apply.

“Not everyone has a computer and not everyone knows how to use a computer, and with this day and age, everything's online, so they come here,” Chamberlain said. “Sometimes they're able to fill it out themselves and just need a computer. Sometimes they need us to help them.”

While Chamberlain said applying can be a daunting task, the center is there to help.

In addition to Section 8 applications, the CEJ helps with other common housing problems in the area, including finding housing for those with evictions on their records, helping to take care of roommate and landlord disputes and connecting tenants to resources. 

Chamberlain said one of the most common problems they deal with is eviction records. 

“If someone has an eviction, it's really hard for them to get another shot,” Chamberlain said. “We have a list of landlords who are willing to work with people who have evictions.”

A lot of the CEJ’s work is connecting tenants with resources, Chamberlain said. 

“We have a lot of lists or other resources and sometimes it's just a matter of people can't use a resource they don't know about. So we try to point people in the right direction and tell them 'look, you can go here to have your electric bill partially paid for and then you go to this place, and they will also help you,'” Chamberlain said. “So a lot of the times it's just kind of networking.” 

The website to apply for Section 8 housing can be found here: http://jacksoncountyhousingauthority.org/.

Tags

Reporter

Kallie Cox is a general assignments reporter for The Southern with interests in political science, crime and courts, immigration, and social justice. Kallie is a SIU student and joined the newsroom staff in 2021. kallie.cox@thesouthern.com

