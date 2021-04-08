Delayed by pandemic, Carbondale's first dog park is on track for summer opening with donor support

“We do that as a way just to build a little bit of goodwill in the community and help get out some of our advocacy ideas,” Deedrick said. “We like to try and get involved.”

He said a few members of the local chapter approached him about helping the dog park in late 2019. Eventually the FCDP specified an item it needed help with and Deedrick was able to release the funds.

Adams said COVID-19 has not only made fundraising hard, it’s also delayed projects and even raised costs. She said the fencing line item has increased about $10,000 since it was originally bid.

“There are real supply chain issues,” Adams said.

Adams said crews are expected to begin work soon on the park’s pavilion — the labor was donated by John A. Logan’s trade programs.

Other generous donors

She also said the local plumber’s union has donated the labor to install the watering stations and the City of Carbondale donated the water line. Adams said these kinds of tangible gifts have helped tremendously with making progress on the park.