Delta Regional Authority awards $1.4 million in grants to Southern Illinois projects

CARBONDALE — Dr. Corey Wiggins, DRA federal co-chairman, visited Southern Illinois University Thursday morning to announce $1.4 million in grants from the States’ Economic Development Assistance Program (SEDAP).

SEDAP provides direct investment into community-based and regional projects to support basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, workforce training and education, and small businesses development with an emphasis on entrepreneurship.

Grants went to: Randolph County, Vienna, Shawneetown, Sesser, Southeastern Illinois College, and SIU.

Lynn Andersen Lindberg, executive director of innovation and economic development at SIU, said they will build a 1,600 square foot, ultra low temperature freezer with the help of DRA and Greatr Egypt Regional Planning and Development Commission.

She explained that the idea came from one of the tenants of the Small Business Development Center. Some businesses have faced supply chain issues and have to drive long distances to lease such a facility.

The investment by DRA will be added to about $350,000 in funding from SIU and Federal partners and $150,000 in private investments for the project.

The freezer will be located just east of the Dunn-Richmond Center.

“I’m so excited I’m probably going to jump in the freezer,” SIU Chancellor Austin Lane said.

He added that there are great people in Southern Illinois doing great things for the area.

Some people had to travel 100 miles to get storage for their business. To be able to help businesses flourish is “phenomenal,” Lane said.

Wiggins said people like to see things happen. These grants will give them projects to see that DRA is funding.

“It (the SIU project) is so important in many ways including supply chain issues and access to food,” Wiggins said, adding that is also brings opportunity for partnerships.

Wiggins has been to Southern Illinois twice. He said his main job is to get out to the communities and to listen. .

Brandi Bradley, designee for Gov. J.B. Pritzker to the Delta Regional Authority Board of Governors, said announcing SEDAP grants is always a good day. It is good to announce funding for Southern Illinois projectes.

Marc Kiehna, chairman of Randolph County Board, said they will use their grant to turn part of the Randolph County Care Center into a behavioral health center. It will have rooms for counseling and beds for inpatient care, something that is needed in the region.

Wiggins also suggested that anyone who might be interested in DRA grants can sign up for alerts at dra.gov. It will help them know when to apply for grants.