Democratic Party Chairman Tom Caliper unhappy with Zanotti

WILLIAMSON COUNTY — Williamson County Democratic Party Chairman Tom Caliper said he was "not real crazy about it" after hearing that State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti was resigning his position on the date selected.

Zanotti said in a letter to the Williamson County Board Tuesday that his last day on the job would be Friday, July 22. The reason that resignation date is important is that it will require a special election for the position of state's attorney this November.

Had Zanotti waited until July 25, his appointed replacement - a fellow Democrat - would fill the office until the presidential election in 2024.

"This (decision) isn't good for the party," Caliper said. "It makes it really tough on whomever is appointed because that person will have less than four months to campaign, instead of two years and four months."

Zanotti explained Tuesday that the date of July 22 was the "timeframe my new partners and I agreed to."

Despite his disappointment, Caliper said he intends to meet with Zanotti to find out who he recommends as his replacement.

"I will probably recommend to the board of commissioners who he recommends," Caliper said. "Of course, there's no guarantee the board takes my recommendation or Brandon's. It's just been a courtesy over the years."

Possible candidates for Zanotti's replacement could be any of his five assistant state's attorneys: Sean de Mello, Lisa Irvin, John Currie, Jerri Adams and Mandy Combs. There could also be a candidate selected from a private law firm.

Caliper said the Republicans hold the vast majority of offices in the county at this time and it wouldn't surprise him if they hold every office after the November election.

"The pendulum has swung that way in recent years," he said. "It will eventually swing back, but our area has changed quite a bit. A lot of people have abandoned the party."