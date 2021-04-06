 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Democrats appear to win all contested races in Makanda Township
0 comments
alert urgent
Makanda Township

Democrats appear to win all contested races in Makanda Township

{{featured_button_text}}
Makanda Boardwalk

The Makanda boardwalk, in Makanda, Illinois.

 GABRIEL NEELY-STREIT, THE SOUTHERN

MAKANDA — Makanda Township voters appeared to have handily chosen Democratic candidates for township office in all contested races in the consolidated election on Tuesday, with two of four precincts reporting.

Incumbent Mildred “Millie” Weatherford, a Republican, was defeated by challenger Regina T. Einig for township clerk. Einig received 278 votes to Weatherford’s 195.

Incumbent Highway Commissioner Danny Williams lost his seat to challenger Ed Hoke. Williams had 174 votes to Hoke’s 303.

In the race township trustee, the following candidates were elected: Debbie Stanley with 287 votes, Fred G. York with 272, Clay Kolar with 270 and Michael Holub with 255, defeating Jim Crane, 188; Gary Heern 201; Cheryl Mayer, 185; and Herb Russell, 176.

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits vaccination site in Virginia

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birth Announcements
Local News

Birth Announcements

BLACKWELL, Destiny and CRISENBERY, Sean, a son, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News