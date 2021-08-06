Demolition of train trestle hazard in Jefferson County begins this month, Sen. Bryant says

Sen. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, on Friday announced that the dilapidated train trestle in Jefferson County will be demolished.

“I have been actively working to have this trestle demolished for more than seven years. While it may have taken longer than I liked, I am so pleased to finally see progress being made to remove this hazard and make our roadways safer,” Bryant said in a news release. “Canadian National will finally take responsibility for their property and, with support from IDOT, will begin demolition later this month.”

Bryant began working toward the demolition of the Waltonville trestle on Illinois Route 148 in 2015, according to the news release.

The abandoned railroad is owned by Canadian National, a Montreal-based freight railway company, the release stated.

“Decades ago, this trestle was used to haul coal, but it’s been left abandoned and deteriorating for years. Wood is rotting, trees are sprouting throughout the structure, and pieces of the track are coming loose,” Bryant said. “I’m beyond grateful that we are finally able to address these safety concerns and remove the structure before someone gets hurt.”