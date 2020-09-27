Demonstrators gather in Vienna City Park in response to alleged racist Snapchat group

Chastity Mays, a member of the So. Ill. Unity Coalition who has three children, said she empathized with Brandee Lasley, Waddy’s mother, when she reached out to the community group about doing a demonstration in Vienna. “My heart knows what her heart is feeling — that’s that hurt,” she said. “For Kenji to have to go to school and experience racism, that’s just not right.”

Mays said the community needs to “stand up for what is right,” including Stafford, Vienna High School Principal John Giffin and the Vienna Board of Education. “There needs to be an assembly and it needs to be said we will not stand for this racism,” she said. “We will not allow you to make these children feel unsafe in their own community.”

Emily Harris, one of the demonstration’s organizers from Vienna, said she no longer could “stand behind” as people of color felt as if “their life lacked value in the world because of the color of their skin.” She said she realized “having Black friends and Black family and simply not being racist was not enough” so she helped organize the demonstration.