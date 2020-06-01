× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — Hundreds of people gathered Sunday evening to mourn the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and lying face-down on the ground.

Chastity Mays organized the event with her family at Lenus Turley Park and said she was not part of any particular group, just a community member looking for change. She said it was “heartbreaking” to see what happened to Floyd and the countless others who have been subject to racial injustices in America.

“This is not the first time, it’s been a long list — Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor,” Mays said. “The community is tired of seeing these injustices happening with no repercussions behind it.”

While helping shine a light on racial injustices in the United States, Mays added she wanted to “leave (her children) with a better America.”

“As a black woman in America, when you have a child you know what your child is being born into. You know the injustices that literally have been happening since America was founded,” she said. “It’s scary, it’s very nerve-wracking and every time you see something like this happen, that is your son; that is your husband; that is your uncle; that is your cousin.”

Dee Felton, of Carbondale, said he and his family attended the vigil to “show support for the cause” because “it’s long overdue.” He commended the community for coming together, across races, in standing against racial injustice.

Felton said he wanted his three sons, ranging from 11 to 14 years old, to see “the good side of a vigil for a good cause” while adding the events surrounding Floyd’s death have given him flashbacks of being “wrongfully profiled and pulled over by the police so many times (he’s) lost count.”

“I talked to my boys today and told them if things don’t change at some point, it’s going to happen to you. You just have to be prepared for it and have to be able to handle it in a decent manner,” Felton said. “It’s sad I have to teach that to them — that it’s going to happen to you, too.”

From Los Angeles to New York, the turbulence sparked by Floyd’s death has shaken cities across the United States. By Sunday, the fury had spread to Europe, where thousands gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square, clapping and waving placards despite government rules barring crowds because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They are seeing what is happening in our country and they know it needs to change — so it’s time for America to make that change,” Mays said.

Peaceful protests involving tens of thousands nationwide on Saturday gave way, in some places, to violence, with police vehicles torched, stores emptied and objects hurled at officers. The police response varied from restrained to aggressive, with officers in some cities firing tear gas and rubber bullets.

Curfews were imposed in major cities around the U.S., including Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. About 5,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen were activated in 15 states and Washington, D.C. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sunday activated 375 Illinois National Guard soldiers to aid Chicago law enforcement and first responders.

In tweets Sunday, President Donald Trump blamed anarchists and the media for fueling the violence. Attorney General William Barr pointed a finger at “far-left extremist” groups. Police chiefs and politicians accused outsiders of coming in and causing the problems.

Disgust over generations of racism in a country founded by slaveholders combined with a string of recent racially-charged killings stoked public demonstrations. Adding to that was angst from months of lockdowns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, which has disproportionately hurt communities of color — not only in terms of infections and deaths, but also in job losses and economic stress.

The demonstrations in Carbondale remained peaceful and COVID-19 precautions were taken as the majority wore face masks while demonstrating. Event organizers said while “there are many different approaches to raising issues,” they decided the nonviolent candlelight vigil is how they wanted to honor Floyd’s memory and “bring light to all of the injustices that were happening.”

The candlelight vigil included a performance of an original song about police brutality and a moment of silence for Floyd and innocent African American people killed by police. Meleah Mays, Chastity’s daughter, recited a poem she wrote titled “I Can’t Breathe.”

“This must be a joke, a game that’s being played, hearing I can’t breathe again after 1,825 days. George Floyd — say his name,” Meleah said. “Even though he suffered for nine minutes, he will not have died in vain.”

After the events at the vigil, a group of at least 100 demonstrators moved to West Main Street as they marched toward the Carbondale police station. Cars on the road stopped as the group moved into the street, some of them raising their fists outside of their car windows.

As the group moved toward the police department, they yelled out a series of call-and-response chants, including “Say his name. George Floyd,” “I can’t breathe,” and “Whose streets? Our streets."

Keona Love, a demonstrator from Carbondale who joined in on the march, said she believes people need to stand up for what’s going on in the world instead of being silent.

“I think it’s time for us to speak up because, if not, then they’re going to keep killing us,” Love said. She said she was disgusted with the events that have transpired the last week, and while people may be rioting across the country, it’s not the same as losing a life.

“I don’t think there is going to be any moving forward at all until they realize how serious we are about this issue,” Love said. “Black lives matter.”

The group briefly stopped in front of SI Pawn on West Walnut Street as they chanted “I can’t breathe.” Some of the demonstrators lay on the ground, paying homage to individuals who have done so during police stops.

Shortly after, a demonstrator set off fireworks into the sky as smoke billowed down on the group. One demonstrator held up two tasers, their sound crackling through the air. After arriving at the police station, signs with “Black Lives Matter” and other messages were taped to the station’s front windows.

Eunice, one of the march leaders who declined to give her last name, implored the group to remember to remain peaceful while standing atop a concrete barrier outside the police station. She spoke about racism in Southern Illinois and the country through a megaphone.

“It’s not something that just happened in 2020, it started with Rodney King in ‘92. It started before that — it started before way before all of us. It started before I was born and before I could talk. It started when I saw Trayvon Martin, a man my own age, get gunned down for some Skittles and an Arizona (tea) that I went and got from the store the next day — that’s why I’m out here.

“I’m out here because I’m black, my kids are going to be black, my family is black, my aunt is black ... and they deserve something — they deserve to live and they shouldn’t be outcast for the color of their skin.”

Eunice, who said she is a Southern Illinois University student, shared frustrations with racial issues in Carbondale, including recent posts on social media that showed a former Saluki baseball player saying racist remarks on Snapchat.

She also mentioned prior incidents at the university, including the response to three African American cheerleaders who in 2017 knelt during the national anthem at SIU sporting events to protest police brutality.

In regards to what she would like to see from the university, Eunice said she wants to “see more than a press release.”

“I would like to know my life actually matters and not my paycheck,” she said.

Throughout the demonstration, the Carbondale Police Department didn’t interfere with the protest as patrol cars kept on the fringes of the group, in instances stopping traffic as protesters marched up the street. The march concluded back at Lenus Turley Park, where the demonstrators took a moment of silence while on a knee.

“The revolution is now and it will be televised,” a protester said at the conclusion of the event. “Mutual respect — that’s what we’re here for.”

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.

