Demonstrators march in Carbondale in response to charges in Taylor case

A group of about two dozen students and community members marched through Carbondale on Wednesday night after it was announced no officers would be directly charged with the March killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in a Louisville, Kentucky no-knock raid.
The Associated Press reported that a grand jury returned three charges of wanton endangerment Wednesday against fired Officer Brett Hankison over shooting into a home next to Taylor’s with people inside.
The So. Ill. Unity Coalition is planning a peaceful demonstration at 6:30 p.m. Friday, which will include a march from the Carbondale Police Department to Town Square Pavilion.
