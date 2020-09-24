 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Demonstrators march in Carbondale in response to charges in Taylor case
0 comments

Demonstrators march in Carbondale in response to charges in Taylor case

{{featured_button_text}}
March after Breonna Taylor verdict

A group of about two dozen students and community members march through Carbondale on Wednesday after it was announced no officers would be directly charged with the killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in a Louisville, Kentucky no-knock raid. The Associated Press reported that a grand jury returned three charges of wanton endangerment Wednesday against fired Officer Brett Hankison over shooting into a home next to Taylor’s with people inside.

 Brian Munoz

A group of about two dozen students and community members marched through Carbondale on Wednesday night after it was announced no officers would be directly charged with the March killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in a Louisville, Kentucky no-knock raid.

The Associated Press reported that a grand jury returned three charges of wanton endangerment Wednesday against fired Officer Brett Hankison over shooting into a home next to Taylor’s with people inside.

The So. Ill. Unity Coalition is planning a peaceful demonstration at 6:30 p.m. Friday, which will include a march from the Carbondale Police Department to Town Square Pavilion.

March after Breonna Taylor verdict

A demonstrator yells at a driver who was revving his van’s engine at protestors in Carbondale on Wednesday after it was announced no officers would be directly charged with the killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in a Louisville, Kentucky no-knock raid. The Associated Press reported that a grand jury returned three charges of wanton endangerment Wednesday against fired Officer Brett Hankison over shooting into a home next to Taylor’s with people inside.

brianmunozjournalist@gmail.com

On Twitter: @brianmmunoz

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Correspondent

Brian Munoz is a correspondent for The Southern.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Take a peek inside Cairo's historic Magnolia Manor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News