Demonstrators march in Carbondale to commemorate anniversary of George Floyd's murder

"Make no mistake, George Floyd should be alive today. He deserved a long life. On this difficult day, I’m praying for his family and all who loved him. And as I pray, I will also work to bring more justice, equity and opportunity to every community in our state," Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

"The injustice of his killing is undeniable. And so is the fact that systemic racism continues to plague America—including in far too many interactions between law enforcement and Black and Brown Americans," Sen. Dick Durbin said in a press statement.

Marcellous Pollards just graduated from Southern Illinois University with a degree in social work and will return this fall to work on a master’s degree in social work. He stood along Illinois 13 with the others. He said he was in the crowd last summer in Carbondale when hundreds filled the streets demanding justice for Floyd and all like him. In fact, he missed a vacation to be there — he said it was more important.

He said the smaller crowd Tuesday wasn’t discouraging to him.

“It’s good regardless,” he said of the crowd’s size.