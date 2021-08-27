Derek and Libby Ervin’s Glaciers End: Changing an industry

Derek and Libby Ervin’s story sounds somewhat like the plot of a Hallmark movie.
Two people, who grow up in the southern part of their respective states, move to Chicago to pursue careers. They meet, fall in love and, after inheriting Southern Illinois acreage, the couple with no farming experience decides to try their hands with their own orchard, fruits and vegetables. Along the way, the couple becomes farmers, entrepreneurs and recognized leaders and lobbyists for small agriculture.
The Ervins’ story is far from fiction and their farm, called Glaciers End, is no soundstage or movie studio. It’s a working nearly 40-acre family farm with an orchard, specialty plants and crops that they use to create a wide variety of cottage food products, selling them at the farm and area farmers markets – for now.
That is “for now” because the markets for the jams, jellies, syrups and other products the Ervins and other farmers across the state produce will soon be expanding through the Home to Market Act – legislation awaiting Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature. The act, which will become law at the beginning of 2022, will open new avenues for the sale of “cottage foods” including direct-to-consumer sales.
“Cottage food is food that is processed in a home kitchen,” Derek Ervin explained. “There are restrictions on where we can sell now: at farmers markets or off our farm. The new bill will expand that so we can sell online and ship within Illinois and at fairs and festivals. It also adds some safety precautions to protect consumers.”
The Ervins worked tirelessly with the Illinois Stewardship Alliance – an organization that calls themselves “an alliance of farmers and eaters” – to help draft and lobby for the bill, even testifying before a legislative committee on the matter. For their efforts, the couple was recognized at the Illinois State Fair as the first recipients of the Alliance’s Illinois Local Food Changemakers of the Year.
They also were the first cottage food producers invited by the Illinois Department of Agriculture to offer their products for sale at the Illinois Sate Fair.
“The Alliance has been great because they’re advocates for farmers, for eaters and for small businesses. We’ve been working with them to give more farmers and small businesses other avenues for sales,” Libby said. “This act will allow all of us to get our names out there, help people get to know us and to build our name and brand.”
As for the name and brand, Derek says the 37-acre farm in Williamson County is about where the glaciers stopped their southward crawl, making for a noticeable change in landscape. It’s a memorable brand, featured on the labels of products the couple sells at farmers markets in Marion and Carbondale as well as through the LEAF Food Hub.
“We had no farming experience, but Derek always wanted to do an orchard on his grandparents’ farm” Lilly recalled.
Derek shared a dream of establishing a cidery – a winery of sorts, producing hard cider – and he said plans are to begin work toward that later this year.
“We started with the food and that has really taken off,” he said.
Other plans include to expand their on-farm store as well as development of a commercial kitchen for processing of Glacier End’s products.
It’s been quite of a storyline, Libby said.
“It’s been a huge learning curve since we came into this not really knowing much about farming,” she said. “If you would have asked us five or six years ago if this is where we would be, we would have said absolutely not, but this is something we are doing for ourselves, for the land, for our community and to help other small businesses.”
Sounds a lot like a Hollywood ending.