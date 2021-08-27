Derek and Libby Ervin’s Glaciers End: Changing an industry

Derek and Libby Ervin’s story sounds somewhat like the plot of a Hallmark movie.

Two people, who grow up in the southern part of their respective states, move to Chicago to pursue careers. They meet, fall in love and, after inheriting Southern Illinois acreage, the couple with no farming experience decides to try their hands with their own orchard, fruits and vegetables. Along the way, the couple becomes farmers, entrepreneurs and recognized leaders and lobbyists for small agriculture.

The Ervins’ story is far from fiction and their farm, called Glaciers End, is no soundstage or movie studio. It’s a working nearly 40-acre family farm with an orchard, specialty plants and crops that they use to create a wide variety of cottage food products, selling them at the farm and area farmers markets – for now.

That is “for now” because the markets for the jams, jellies, syrups and other products the Ervins and other farmers across the state produce will soon be expanding through the Home to Market Act – legislation awaiting Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature. The act, which will become law at the beginning of 2022, will open new avenues for the sale of “cottage foods” including direct-to-consumer sales.