Design firms announce for Carbondale's downtown transportation center

CARBONDALE — The city has selected two Carbondale firms — Design Works and hmb Architects LLC — to design its new downtown transportation center.

The transport hub will occupy the location of the current Amtrak station on the Carbondale strip.

The design process will include opportunities for the public to engage with the consultants and offer feedback regarding the final design, according to a city news release. A preliminary design is expected to be available for review by the Carbondale City Council in late 2021.

In November 2019, the city was awarded a $13.9 million dollar grant for the design and construction of this project through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, or BUILD, program. In December 2020, the IDOT Transit Improvement Program contributed an additional $2.8 million dollars towards the project.

The new transportation center will be constructed in downtown Carbondale on the east side of South Illinois Avenue. City leaders expect construction to begin in fall 2022.

Planning for the Southern Illinois Multi Modal Station project, also called SIMMS, began in 2013, as part of the city’s long-range vision.