'Despair is not going to get us': Church bells offer a small reminder of hope

Isaac Smith Reporter Isaac Smith is a reporter covering Jackson County. Follow Isaac Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s been a very weird week at my house. First, my wife, a third-grade teacher, stayed home Tuesday, the first day of a state-mandated shut down because of COVID-19. That same day, I worked the first election of my career where I wasn’t in the newsroom, also because of the virus.

We’ve done our best to maintain a normal schedule — as normal as can be. It’s not been the easiest week, as every hour it seems more bad — or at the very least, stressful — news comes to us. I know we aren't alone in this.

I’ve always enjoyed living in a town that still has a noon whistle — a callback to its farming and manufacturing roots. But recently there’s been a return of another small-town hallmark: church bells.

Nothing in Steeleville is far apart, so when St. Mark’s Lutheran Church sounded its bells earlier this week I, like I imagine most people in town, took note. Every now and then, we’d hear wedding bells, or maybe bells calling congregants to service, but nothing hourly.

Starting this week, the church has announced the hour with a heartening tone and at noon has even played songs on its bells, some hymns, some patriotic.