Despite ban on gatherings, Harrisburg to dedicate new veterans monument during Memorial Day service

HARRISBURG — A new veterans’ memorial will be dedicated during Memorial Day services at 10 a.m. Monday in Harrisburg Cemetery.
The memorial, named “Little Arlington,” features 242 white crosses, one for each Saline County resident who has died on active duty in the U.S. military, arranged in a pattern similar to the graves at Arlington National Cemetery.
“We’ve got all the names of all the soldiers. We will put their names on the crosses,” Richard Clark, one of the organizers of the event, said.
The memorial also includes statues, three large crosses and flagpoles. It is lighted overnight to allow the flags to be properly displayed at all times. One of the statues is a Fallen Soldier Battle Cross, mimicking battlefield memorials created using a fallen soldier’s boots, rifle and helmet.
Clark will serve as master of ceremonies. Saline County Boy Scouts will lead the Pledge of Allegiance after an opening prayer. The scouts will stand guard at the four corners of the memorial and rotate in a manner similar to the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery.
Speakers will include state Sen. Dale Fowler, Harrisburg Mayor John McPeek and Clark. At the end of the Memorial Day ceremony, Clark will introduce veteran Don Cooper, who will share stories of his military service. Cooper, who spearheaded efforts to upgrade the veterans’ memorial, also will speak about the project.
Plans for the dedication began before Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued his executive orders limiting large gatherings. The event was canceled.
“We were a little concerned that we were overstepping,” Clark said.
After more discussion, the city and organizers decided to have the service after all.
“We’re taking precautions, and we have plenty of room to spread out,” McPeek said.
Those involved in the ceremony will practice social distancing, and a loud speaker system will broadcast the ceremony throughout the cemetery.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said during the governor's COVID-19 briefing on Friday that it's important to continue to take precautions as Memorial Day approaches, according to reporting by Capitol News Illinois.
"Although it's unfortunate that we can't throw a barbecue with 100 of our friends, I think it's clear why we are in that situation," she said of the approaching Memorial Day holiday. "And I know that you're doing your part to make sure that we will get to celebrations, that we can celebrate with more normalcy in the future."
