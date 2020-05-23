Despite ban on gatherings, Harrisburg to dedicate new veterans monument during Memorial Day service

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HARRISBURG — A new veterans’ memorial will be dedicated during Memorial Day services at 10 a.m. Monday in Harrisburg Cemetery.

The memorial, named “Little Arlington,” features 242 white crosses, one for each Saline County resident who has died on active duty in the U.S. military, arranged in a pattern similar to the graves at Arlington National Cemetery.

“We’ve got all the names of all the soldiers. We will put their names on the crosses,” Richard Clark, one of the organizers of the event, said.

The memorial also includes statues, three large crosses and flagpoles. It is lighted overnight to allow the flags to be properly displayed at all times. One of the statues is a Fallen Soldier Battle Cross, mimicking battlefield memorials created using a fallen soldier’s boots, rifle and helmet.

Clark will serve as master of ceremonies. Saline County Boy Scouts will lead the Pledge of Allegiance after an opening prayer. The scouts will stand guard at the four corners of the memorial and rotate in a manner similar to the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery.