Despite 'doomsday headlines,' University Mall owners optimistic about its future

Dustin Shelten, a supervisor at JCPenney, said that employees have not been notified yet of what date the store will close. Right now, he said, all merchandise is on sale, up to 40% off. JCPenney employs about 50 workers at its Carbondale location.

Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group own the space that houses JCPenney. Macy’s had owned its own block of the mall until its closure, but it has since been acquired by Mason and Namdar.

While losing two big box stores is a blow, the mall’s most recent chapter has had bright spots, too. In February, VIP Cinemas, a family owned, independent theater company headquartered in Charleston, Illinois, announced plans to renovate and move into the mall's shuttered theater complex. That space has been empty for more than two years, since AMC Classic Carbondale 8 shut down.

While plans to open the theater in late March were derailed by the pandemic, VIP Cinemas is moving forward and expects to begin showing movies beginning July 10, according to Jake McSparin, the company’s executive vice president. Four of the eight screens at the complex will be open beginning that date, and the company hopes to have the other four open by September.