Despite pandemic, Hogrock motorcycle rally expected to draw 10,000 to Cave-In-Rock

Cathy Blazosky, of nearby Rosiclare, also in Hardin County, said that the Hogrock event isn't ordinary camping. She said that it’s “absolutely outrageous” that the campground is having the event, and that county officials aren’t doing anything to try to stop it. Blazosky said she has never attended and has no interest in going. But she also doesn’t mind that it takes place — outside of a pandemic, that is.

County officials, she said, have “just turned a blind eye to it.”

Because the Hogrock motorcycle rally is taking place on a private campground, which is allowed to be open under Phase 3, Hardin County State’s Attorney Daniel Cockrum said the event falls into a legal gray area. Therefore, he said, the county did not seek to prevent it, but is encouraging participants to do their part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 into the surrounding area.

“Whenever you come to camp there, you are also entitled to listen to bands that play or partake in other events that may occur there,” he said. “However, it’s not like going to a concert where it’s absolutely a mass gathering — where everyone comes in together into one place, you stay in that one place and you leave. This is people who technically come to camp, and whether they participate in any of the other events there is their own decision.”