Despite pandemic, West Frankfort's Candy Cane Lane is a go

WEST FRNAKFORT — Neither a heart attack nor the West Nile Virus in recent years could stop Tim Murphy from wowing spectators with his Candy Cane Lane decorations, and he’s sure not letting COVID-19 stop him this year.

Candy Cane Lane was created more than 35 years ago by Murphy, who taught art at Frankfort Community High School, and his students, father and neighbors. Over the years, it has grown to become the region's premier private Christmas display, taking over five blocks of yards in West Frankfort. It features light displays and hand-painted holiday and Disney characters.

Last year, health problems slowed — but didn’t stop — Franklin County’s jolliest resident. But this year’s warm weather has given Murphy a boost, his sister Marilyn Murphy said.

But, in the final days running up to opening day, Tim Murphy said he came down with something — sore throat and congestion. He said he doesn’t think it’s COVID-19, but it did slow him down. Still, he feels prepared.

“We’ll open Saturday night,” Murphy said speaking with The Southern on a work break Wednesday. Nevertheless, he still feels a bit under the gun.

“I wish I had a couple of my days back,” Murphy said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+5 Candy Cane Lane made its national TV debut last week. But, the holiday light display almost didn't happen this year. Regionally famous holiday light display Candy Cane Lane got its 15 minutes of national fame this week when it was featured on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight." But, because of a sudden illness, the display almost didn't happen this year.