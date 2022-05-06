 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dillard joins Banterra as chief financial officer

Gary Dillard Banterra Bank

Gary Dillard

Banterra Bank has announced that Gary Dillard will join Banterra as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

“Bringing Gary Dillard on board is a key step for Banterra’s continued growth plan,” said Jeff May, Banterra Bank president and CEO. 

Dillard most recently served as Tax Managing Director at KPMG, a St. Louis accounting firm. Dillard was employed at KPMG for more than eleven years; prior to this, he was employed by BKD LLP in St. Louis and Kemper CPA Group in Harrisburg.

“For me, this move just makes a lot of sense,” said Gary.  “I have spent my entire career serving the banking industry as a financial advisor and now I get to join that industry.  I’m very excited to join Banterra’s team.”

Dillard, a native and resident of Stonefort, attended both Southern Illinois University Carbondale and Southeastern Illinois College. Additionally, Dillard is a certified public accountant.  He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Missouri Society of Certified Public Accountants.  Gary also volunteers his time coaching various summer and school sporting activities for the Carrier Mills-Stonefort community.

