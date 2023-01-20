 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dirty Jobs episode on Anna's J & S Scents to premier Sunday

Mike Rowe J&S Scents

Mike Rowe, host of television's "Dirty Jobs" takes a break from filming at J & S Scents near Anna earlier this year.

Eight months after the reality television show “Dirty Jobs” made a visit to Southern Illinois, the episode showcasing host Mike Rowe’s day of work at J & S Scents in Anna will air this weekend.

According to the Discovery Channel website, in the program, “Rowe travels to Anna, Illinois … to collect deer urine for America’s buck hunters.”  

J & S Scents owner Jeff Williamson said Rowe and a crew of 18 visited his Union County business on April 14, spending six or seven hours filming what would become a 20-25 minute segment, set to air at 7 p.m., Sunday on the Discovery Channel.

Williamson said he has not been given an opportunity to preview the show, so he and a group of family and friends will be watching along with the rest of the nation Sunday evening.

J & S Scents is a leading supplier of deer urine, sold to hunters looking to a bag a trophy. The product is used to mask human scents and to attract deer. Williamson said Rowe’s visit was just like any other day.

People are also reading…

“We started out collecting the deer urine and did all of normal processes we do with it. We cleaned floors, cleaned the drain pits, filtered the urine and then he bottled the deer pee,” Williamson said.

He explained that Rowe also had the honor of filling the very first container of a new product called “Squeeze-a-Pee,” a deer attractant packaged in a tube.

Deer have a tremendous sense of smell, Williamson said, in explaining his company’s products.

“Hunters put deer urine around the area where they will be hunting,” Williamson said, adding that hunters spray the scent around deer stand locations as well as their boots when walking to and from the deer stand. “It masks other odors and makes deer think other deer are in the area.”

Jeff Williamson J & S Scents

Jeff Williamson of J & S Scents near Anna fills a bottle with his company's product -- fresh deer urine. The urine is used by hunters to attract deer.

Besides having free help for a day at the business, Williamson said meeting the show’s host was a highlight of the filming.

“I've watched probably every episode and never dreamed I would ever get to meet the man, but I'll tell you one thing about him - what you see of Mike Rowe on TV is exactly how he is in real life. He is very intelligent, genuine and kind,” Williamson said. “He made it all very easy.”

Williamson said the chance to showcase his company on national television is a great opportunity.

“Getting our business out there is pretty exciting. I’m really hoping that’ll build our business up,” he said.

Producers of the show cautioned Williamson to be prepared for lots of website traffic and orders once the show is broadcast. To that end, he said the business already has made preparations to expand production.

“This is almost a dream to me. I am excited to watch it,” he said.

