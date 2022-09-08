'Dirty Jobs' makes a visit to Southern Illinois

A Union County business will be featured on Discovery Channel’s “Dirty Jobs,” after the popular television host spent a day this spring collecting, bottling and processing deer urine.

Anna-based J & S Scents is a leading supplier of deer urine, sold to hunters looking to a bag a trophy. The product is used to mask human scents and to attract deer. Somehow, Rowe’s production team caught wind of the company earlier this year and reached out to owner Jeff Williamson about filming at the business.

“I was in a meeting when they called and it went to voicemail,” Williamson recalled. “I thought it all was a hoax.”

He said he continued to believe it was a hoax even when a pair of producers from the show turned up at Williamson’s business to scout things out. Then, on April 14, a crew of 18, including Rowe, arrived to spend the day working with the team at J & S Scents.

“They stayed six or seven hours and they had at least six cameras that I know of, plus GoPros and lots of other equipment,” Williamson said.

The crew captured a typical day at the business, with one exception: on this day Williamson’s job was to explain things to Rowe and to have the TV host do all of the work.

“We started out collecting the deer urine and did all of normal processes we do with it. We cleaned floors, cleaned the drain pits, filtered the urine and then he bottled the deer pee,” Williamson said.

He explained that Rowe also had the honor of filling the very first container of a new product called “Squeeze-a-Pee,” a deer attractant packaged in a tube.

Deer have a tremendous sense of smell, Williamson said, in explaining his company’s products.

“Hunters put deer urine around the area where they will be hunting,” Williamson said, adding that hunters spray the scent around deer stand locations as well as their boots when walking to and from the deer stand. “It masks other odors and makes deer think other deer are in the area.”

Rowe learned all about J & S products and processes during his visit, a stay he kept very quiet.

“They didn’t want anybody but us there; just the people who actually work on the farm. We had to keep his visit quiet until he announced on social media that he had been here,” Williamson explained.

For Williamson, the opportunity to work with Mike Rowe and to be part of an episode of “Dirty Jobs” is something he will always remember.

“I've watched probably every episode and never dreamed I would ever get to meet the man, but I'll tell you one thing about him. What you see of Mike Rowe on TV is exactly how he is in real life. He is very intelligent, genuine and kind,” Williamson said. “He made it all very easy.”

In fact, as the crew was packing up, Rowe stopped them and took time to record a brief ad-hoc commercial for the company and its new product. It’s one that J & S Scents will be able to use after the episode airs later this year.

Williamson said producers cautioned him to be ready to fulfill lots of orders once the show is broadcast. He added that he appreciated the publicity and is grateful for the opportunity to be part of “Dirty Jobs.”

“Good stuff like this doesn’t normally jump in our lap like this. This was a blessing from God.”

The episode of “Dirty Jobs” featuring J & S Scents is tentatively scheduled to air on the Discovery Channel in early December.