‘Disappointed but not surprised’: Carbondale crowd protests Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

CARBONDALE — A small crowd gathered Saturday at the town square and moved to the corner of Illinois and Main streets to protest the “not guilty” verdict announced the day before in the controversial Kyle Rittenhouse case.

Approximately 15 people were present, many waving Black Lives Matter flags. Other held up signs calling for justice.

Rittenhouse is an Illinois teen who traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin with an AR-15 rifle and shot three men during protests after the death of Jacob Blake at the hands of police. He killed two men and injured the third.

He was charged — and ultimately found not guilty of — first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and another count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Nancy Maxwell, one of the founders of the Southern Illinois Unity Coalition, said she believes the verdict declared open season on protesters.

“If we come out here and protest and march and somebody feels threatened, they can shoot us and then they could just get away with it,” Maxwell said.

The protest was organized by the Southern Illinois Unity Coalition. Activists were joined by others in the community throughout the day and were mostly met with positivity and supportive car honks and fist pumps as they passed by. But they were also heckled and harassed by others who would rev their engines, roll their windows down and shout at them.

Carmalita Cahill, executive director of the Carbondale Warming Center, said the case is a constitutional issue and it says that the Second Amendment should be considered more important than the First Amendment.

“It's an assault to the Constitution. It is literally saying that somebody's Second Amendment right overtakes the First Amendment right. And it's a reminder to people everywhere that we weren't written into that,” Cahill said.

Cahill said she worries for her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and echoed Maxwell’s sentiment, saying she also believes that an “open season” has been declared.

“And that's really scary because it empowers a lot of people over the past four to five years that had been emboldened by our previous president, and their behaviors and their beliefs. And this just gives them a vitamin B-12 shot in the arm that says 'Hey, go do what you want to do.' And that's scary. And it should be scary for everybody,” Cahill said.

Chastity Mays, one of the event organizers, said she wasn’t surprised by the verdict.

“And the reason it didn't surprise me is because you can see the steps from the very beginning of how they were doing everything in their power to try to get him off,” Mays said. “I honestly think it's unheard of in the justice system for the defendant to pick the names out of the hat of who will be in the jury. So those little small things, and then how the judge decided that the victims could not be called victims, that they needed to be called rioters and looters.”

Mays said the verdict is particularly scary for her because she could have been one of the victims in the case.

“This decision is really scary for me, because I go to a lot of protests and I also try to speak up and help my community. And I feel like I could be at a protest and someone could say that they feared for their life and just kill me. I think that that's what this verdict has shown us,” Mays said.

Matt Wilson, another organizer of the protest, said he too was disappointed but not surprised.

“So Kyle Rittenhouse, 17 years old, carries an assault rifle, kills and injures three people — not-guilty verdict. Trayvon Martin, 17 years old, carries a bag of Skittles, walks in a hoodie. (He's) killed by a not-guilty vigilante,” Wilson said. “How come we don't get the same opportunity to be seen in a different light? And how dare you put Rittenhouse as an American hero when no one was attacking him?”

Maxwell said she believes one of the things people misunderstand about the Rittenhouse case is that a Black person could not have shot someone at a protest in Kenosha or anywhere else and lived another day to tell the tale.

“The scales do not run equal in that justice system for Black people. The other side is way down and we're not up there equal with other races, it was just disheartening,” Maxwell said. “I feel like I got a target on my back now if I come out and march, not that I'm going to stop marching because I believe in what I am marching for, but now I feel like I got another added addition to this backpack that I carry being a Black person.”

Wilson and Mays argue that the best way to fix the justice system, is to dismantle it and to start from scratch.

“It was just built, this racist foundation, and I myself don't see any way but it being completely dismantled and it being built back up in a different way,” Mays said. “It has to be built with justice in mind, justice for everyone, as human beings, not just white people, because if you know your history, you know that black people were thought of as three-fifths of a person. We were never even thought of as a full person and I think that that still continues in some people's minds.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.