CARBONDALE — State and local police departments say they are doing everything they can to recruit diverse applicants so that their officers look more like the people they serve.

But officials say these efforts have been met with hiring challenges.

Illinois State Police say they have done a lot in the way of diversity, equity and inclusion within their agency.

"We are constantly seeking out people of good character who take pride in their work, who have integrity and are dedicated to service — regardless of their race, nationality, religion, creed or otherwise," said Illinois State Police Master Sergeant and ISP spokesman Christopher Watson, who also said the agency has been focusing heavily on expanding diversity-focused recruitment.

"ISP has increased outreach to colleges and universities with large Hispanic and African American student populations. The ISP Recruitment Bureau conducts outreach to students at Historically Black colleges and Universities, Hispanic serving institutions, historically women’s colleges and military events," Watson said.

He cited the ISP's work with the Hispanic Illinois State Law Enforcement Association (HISLEA), the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) and the Association of Black Law Enforcers (ABLE) to promote diversity. Additionally, Watson said, the ISP is working to increase internship opportunities through Daley College, which has a significant minority student population.

"As a result of these efforts and the many years we have been committed to the foundational tenets of diversity, equity, and inclusion, ISP has successfully increased diversity within its senior command. Of the seven ISP divisions, four are being led by deputy directors of color — three African Americans and one Hispanic," Watson said.

However, diversity of the rank-and-file ISP troopers leaves something to be desired.

In the summer of 2020, as the nation was reeling from weeks of protests following the murder of George Floyd, Lee Enterprises newspapers in the Midwest launched a project looking at diversity in local law enforcement. In 2023, Lee, along with Type Investigations, expanded the project to include departments in more sections of the country. Reporters reached out to more than 170 agencies that are in or near Lee newspaper coverage areas.

We asked for, among other items, data on racial, ethnic and gender diversity of the sworn members of the agency, racial and ethnic diversity of leadership, usage of and the policies surrounding body worn cameras and dash cameras and complaints to the agencies about excessive use of force and racial profiling.

Diversity underrepresentation in policing Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 from nearly 120 law enforcement agencies in 14 states shows frequent disparity in the racial and ethnic makeup of the agencies compared to the communities they are hired to protect and serve.

We compared the proportion of people of color in the area under the agency’s jurisdiction, based on Census data, to the percent of people of color on the force to determine which departments were more representative of their communities.

Data provided from ISP shows that there is a 21% difference between minority ISP officers and minorities in the Illinois population, which means ISP is underrepresenting the minority groups of Illinois by nearly a quarter.

Specifically, Black Americans are underrepresented by 6%, Hispanics by 9%, Native Americans by 27% and Asian/Pacific Islanders by 5%. Ideally, the diversity of people on the state police force should match the people in the state as a whole. But that has been a challenge.

"According to studies from the Police Executive Research Forum, nationally, not just in Illinois, one of law enforcement’s biggest challenges … is retention and recruitment," Watson said.

The challenge of diverse recruitment is a local issue as well.

“We are facing the same recruiting and retention challenges that police departments across the country are experiencing," Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said. "We work very hard, literally daily, to recruit with a focus on diversity. This is done hand in hand with our Human Resources Office that includes the city's diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator.”

3 years after George Floyd's death, are local police as diverse as their communities? A special investigation by Lee Enterprises showed that of 105 agencies serving communities identified as diverse, 76 underrepresented the percentages of people of color by 10 points or more.

Reno wants to have a department that is representative of the community because “diversity provides opportunities for improved communication, trust and understanding when responding to the needs of the public."

The Carbondale Police Department tries to recruit for diversity, sending recruiters to minority-sponsored job fairs. Chief Reno says he meets regularly with community groups to get the message out that the CPD wants to hire a diverse police force.

"We are recruiting all over the state. We are working on a partnership with City Colleges in Chicago that allows students to apply for the police department and test on site. We also recruit at other HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges or Universities)," Reno said.

Despite CPD’s efforts to bring in minorities, the disparity of the percentage of people of color within Carbondale and its police force is no better than at the state level.

The CPD staffs 52 sworn personnel, of those 52, 46 of them are white, meaning 88% of CPD officers are white. In the city of Carbondale, only 57% of the community identifies as white.

The difference in minority representation between CPD and the city of Carbondale is 31%, a 10% increase in disparity between the state and local level. Chief Reno suggests that the hiring markets are to blame.

"One of the biggest challenges the Carbondale Police Department faces is attracting applicants given all of the competing agencies. Many state agencies, for instance, offer higher pay and better benefit packages. Agencies outside of this area offer larger hiring incentives," Reno said.

The starting salary for a first-year CPD police officer is $53,331, compared with an ISP first-year salary of $64,680. That margin may account for a more diverse state-level police force.

"Everyone is competing for applicants from a decreased applicant pool. Qualified minority applicants have very good odds of getting hired at a department of their choosing," Reno said.

Diversity data from other Southern Illinois Police Departments

The city of Anna has a population that is 89% white. The Anna Police Department has nine sworn personnel on their police force. Of those nine sworn personnel, all nine are white.

The city of Benton has a population that is 92% white. The Benton Police Department has 12 sworn personnel on their police force. Of those 12 sworn personnel, all 12 are white.

The city of Carterville has a population that is 87% white. The Carterville Police Department has 16 sworn personnel on their police force. Of those 16 sworn personnel, 13 are white. The Carterville Police Department has three sworn members who identify as another ethnicity or race, including biracial. That means just 81% of the Carterville Police Department's sworn-in personnel is white.

The city of Herrin has a population that is 86% white. The Herrin Police Department has 24 sworn personnel on their police force. Of those 24 sworn personnel, 23 are white. The Herrin Police Department has one sworn member who is Hispanic. 96% of the Herrin Police Department's sworn-in personnel is white.

The city of Marion has a population that is 86% white. The Marion Police Department has 40 sworn personnel on their police force. Of those 40 sworn personnel, 37 are white. The Marion Police Department has one Black sworn-in officer and two Hispanic sworn-in officers. 92% of the Marion Police Department's sworn-in personnel is white.

The city of West Frankfort has a population that is 96% white people. The West Frankfort Police Department has 14 sworn personnel on their police force. Of those 14 sworn personnel, 13 are white. The West Frankfort Police Department has one sworn officer that identifies as Asian/Pacific Islander. 92% of the West Frankfort Police Department's sworn-in personnel is white.

