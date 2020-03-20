Dispensaries go to online reservation system for recreational patients amid COVID-19 concern

These measures are meant to keep both staff and patients safe.

“At any given time we would have at least 30 people (in line),” Gorgi Naumovski, co-owner of Thrive, said Friday of previous lines. He said this meant, on peak days, the dispensary would serve around 650 people a day. With the new procedure in place, that number has dropped.

“With the new process we really limit it probably between 200 and 300 people,” he said.

Naumovski, along with Pam Althoff, executive director of the Cannabis Businesses Association of Illinois, said they have been given direction from the governor’s office that cannabis dispensaries are being considered “essential,” in much the same way pharmacies and grocery stores are.

“I know that they will continually consider medical cannabis an essential service,” Althoff said Friday. “It is the intent to still allow access to recreational product.”

However, she said, that is still subject to change.

“I think that all conditions are subject to daily and hourly review dependent upon where the conditions of the coronavirus lead us,” Althoff said.