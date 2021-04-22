 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dispose of unused medication on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
0 comments

Dispose of unused medication on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

{{featured_button_text}}
Overdose Deaths

Containers depicting OxyContin prescription pill bottles lie on the ground in front of the Department of Health and Human Services' headquarters in April in Washington as protesters demonstrate against the FDA's opioid prescription drug approval practices.

 Patrick Semansky, Associated Press

Prescription medication that hangs around long after its usefulness can be a threat to family and friends.

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, an event sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to allow people to safely dispose of prescription medications that are no longer being used.

A 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health reported that 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives that year, according to takebackday.dea.gov.

The survey found that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from a home medicine cabinet.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is designed to prevent that type of misuse and overdose deaths by allowing people to disposed of prescription medication free of charge, no questions asked.

Prescription drugs will be collected at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, unless otherwise noted:

  • Carbondale Police Department, 501 S. Washington St. Drugs will be accepted in the lobby from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Du Quoin Police Department, 304 E. Poplar St.
  • Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 12 E. Water St., Pinckneyville
  • Pinckneyville Police Department, 104 S. Walnut St. Use back door on the east side of the building.
  • Sesser Police Department.
  • West Frankfort Police Department, 201 E. Nolen St.
  • Williamson County Administration Building, 407 N. Monroe St., sponsored by Williamson County Sheriff’s Department.

Law enforcement agencies will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription medication. Liquids such as intravenous solutions and injectable medication, syringes and other sharps, and Illegal drugs will not be collected.

CDC Says Disinfecting Surfaces to Prevent COVID-19 Is Often for Show. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday that the risk of transmitting COVID-19 through surfaces is low. Chief of the Waterborne Disease Prevention Branch Vincent Hill said while the risk is small, it is elevated on hard, indoor surfaces. Putting on a show … may be used to give people a [false] sense of security that they are being protected from the virus, CDC’s Vincent Hill, via phone briefing. Hill advised that cleaning should be focused on high-contact areas such as doorknobs and light switches. The CDC also added that while cleaning surfaces is a good practice, it is not the most important way to reduce risks

Collection sites will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines to protect the safety of participants and local law enforcement.

Anyone who misses the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, can safely dispose of prescription medications at these permanent take-back locations: SIH Carbondale Memorial Hospital, SIH Herrin Hospital, SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro, Shawnee Healthcare Pharmacy in Murphysboro, SIH Cancer Institute, Walmart Pharmacy in Carbondale, and Walgreen’s Pharmacy in Carbondale and Marion. Medication will be accepted during pharmacy hours only.

To learn more about the event, visit takebackday.dea.gov.

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

DA: Boulder suspect had 10 high-capacity magazines

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News