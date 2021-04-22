Dispose of unused medication on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Prescription medication that hangs around long after its usefulness can be a threat to family and friends.
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, an event sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to allow people to safely dispose of prescription medications that are no longer being used.
A 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health reported that 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives that year, according to takebackday.dea.gov.
The survey found that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from a home medicine cabinet.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is designed to prevent that type of misuse and overdose deaths by allowing people to disposed of prescription medication free of charge, no questions asked.
Prescription drugs will be collected at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, unless otherwise noted:
- Carbondale Police Department, 501 S. Washington St. Drugs will be accepted in the lobby from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Du Quoin Police Department, 304 E. Poplar St.
- Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 12 E. Water St., Pinckneyville
- Pinckneyville Police Department, 104 S. Walnut St. Use back door on the east side of the building.
- Sesser Police Department.
- West Frankfort Police Department, 201 E. Nolen St.
- Williamson County Administration Building, 407 N. Monroe St., sponsored by Williamson County Sheriff’s Department.
Law enforcement agencies will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription medication. Liquids such as intravenous solutions and injectable medication, syringes and other sharps, and Illegal drugs will not be collected.
Collection sites will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines to protect the safety of participants and local law enforcement.
Anyone who misses the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, can safely dispose of prescription medications at these permanent take-back locations: SIH Carbondale Memorial Hospital, SIH Herrin Hospital, SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro, Shawnee Healthcare Pharmacy in Murphysboro, SIH Cancer Institute, Walmart Pharmacy in Carbondale, and Walgreen’s Pharmacy in Carbondale and Marion. Medication will be accepted during pharmacy hours only.
To learn more about the event, visit takebackday.dea.gov.
