Dispose of unused medication on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Prescription medication that hangs around long after its usefulness can be a threat to family and friends.

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, an event sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to allow people to safely dispose of prescription medications that are no longer being used.

A 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health reported that 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives that year, according to takebackday.dea.gov.

The survey found that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from a home medicine cabinet.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is designed to prevent that type of misuse and overdose deaths by allowing people to disposed of prescription medication free of charge, no questions asked.

Prescription drugs will be collected at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, unless otherwise noted: