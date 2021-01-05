Does Carbondale need a community kitchen? Group seeks your input.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Now, the organizers need your input. They have created an online questionnaire to assess interest in a community kitchen and what members of the community would like that kitchen to be.

“We’re hoping to get input from the community on what needs they have that are not being met,” Jennifer Rollinson, one of four owners of Cristaudo’s said. “By doing a survey, we are trying to meet the needs of the community rather than building what we think the community needs.”

“I’m excited that the possibility exists that this might happen. It will take an entire community. We’re hoping to grow and bring more people along,” Krueger said.

Krueger believes that food has the power to heal. “People who eat together become friends,” she said.

Rollinson would like to see more community organizations share resources. A community kitchen could be a place to share ideas and get to know one another, she said.

“There’s a lot of potential for involvement,” Rollinson said. “There’s a lot of people in town working toward the same direction.”