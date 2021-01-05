Does Carbondale need a community kitchen? Group seeks your input.

CARBONDALE — The restaurant owners who created the Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen are setting their sites on another way to bring food to the community: a community kitchen.
When the pandemic hit and restaurants were ordered to close, the owners of Cristaudo’s knew that people would still need to eat, even if they were temporarily out of work. They partnered with William and Keesha Lo, administrators of the Southern Illinois Eats Facebook page, and with Carbondale Spring, to create Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen.
Through their work on the collaborative kitchen, they said, they saw a need for a community kitchen.
“Cristaudo’s pivoted and changed their focus,” Sonja Krueger, a volunteer working on the community kitchen project, said.
SI Collaborative Kitchen has provided weekend meals through several organizations and offers meals to the community through an online ordering platform. Those ordering meals can choose to donate to cover the cost of the meal, donate more than the cost of the meal, or receive a meal free of charge.
A community kitchen could offer a café with the same type of payments, but it could do more, organizers say. A community kitchen might also offer a place for groups of family or friends to rent to preserve garden produce, a space for classes for children and adults, a commercial kitchen for small producers to use to process items for sale, a storefront for local farmers and other producers, and other uses.
Now, the organizers need your input. They have created an online questionnaire to assess interest in a community kitchen and what members of the community would like that kitchen to be.
“We’re hoping to get input from the community on what needs they have that are not being met,” Jennifer Rollinson, one of four owners of Cristaudo’s said. “By doing a survey, we are trying to meet the needs of the community rather than building what we think the community needs.”
“I’m excited that the possibility exists that this might happen. It will take an entire community. We’re hoping to grow and bring more people along,” Krueger said.
Krueger believes that food has the power to heal. “People who eat together become friends,” she said.
Rollinson would like to see more community organizations share resources. A community kitchen could be a place to share ideas and get to know one another, she said.
“There’s a lot of potential for involvement,” Rollinson said. “There’s a lot of people in town working toward the same direction.”
The survey takes five to 10 minutes to complete. Those who don’t want to answer questions can comment on the Facebook page or email their vision for a community kitchen. Those who complete the survey could win a dozen pink cookies from Cristaudo’s. The survey will be available through Jan. 13.
For more information or to take the survey, visit the Community Kitchen Ideation Station Facebook page at facebook.com/ideasandinfo or send an email to cdalecomkitchideas@gmail.com.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078