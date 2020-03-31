'Doing the best they can': Southern Illinois towns give distance governing a go as COVID-19 limits interaction

While students begin distance learning this week, municipalities are engaged in distance governing as government functions find a way to keep moving even when people are barely allowed in the same room as one another.
The COVID-19 virus has disrupted the way people live their lives in big ways and in small ways. The respiratory virus that is killing thousands worldwide is rapidly spreading, causing Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to shut down schools, impose stay-at-home orders, limit gatherings of 10 or more and to shut down all non-essential businesses in order to keep the spread to a minimum.
That said, cities still have essential services to deliver and official business to do — and keep it open to the public. Because of this, Pritzker eased some of the requirements of the open meetings act, allowing for teleconference council meetings and even online-only meetings.
Every city’s approach to this is somewhat different.
In Murphysboro, Mayor Will Stephens told the Southern he has had a phone-only system put in place. He and his councilmembers call in for a conference call and community members can do the same.
“I think the City Council meeting went well, but I greatly reduced the agenda,” he said of the most recent meeting last week. He said there were no public comments this time but knows that won’t always be the case.
Stephens said some things that are more sensitive will be hard to do over the phone.
“As this goes on, I think it is going to make it more difficult to consider some items,” he said.
Things like neighbor disputes or vicious dog rulings — all these things take reading body language.
While Stephens said the meeting was pretty efficient, he described it as “sterile.” Not being able to actually interact puts a real “dampening effect on just the human interaction.”
In Marion, Mayor Mike Absher said they’ve had one attempt with having a tele-meetings.
“It was not the best setup, but it worked,” he said.
They, too, had been operating via the telephone. He said while they are looking into other technologies, they will likely stick with the phone.
Du Quoin is embracing a bit more tech with its meetings. Mayor Guy Alongi said the city set up a WebEx video conferencing account. He said not everyone was tech-savvy enough to use the video component but were at least able to call in.
Alongi said the public was invited to call in through a publicized phone number and were given time during the meeting to speak on issues important to them.
He said there weren’t any takers — but he understood why.
“They’ve got their minds on something else right now,” Alongi said.
In Carbondale, the city council canceled its most recent scheduled meeting, giving city officials time to set up an alternative, digital meeting. City Manager Gary Williams said this week in an email that this would be in place for its April 14 meeting.
Like others, Williams said governing amid the coronavirus crisis has been challenging.
“The downside of the COVID-19 restrictions is that we have less face to face interaction with the public although I haven't received any complaints from residents,” Williams wrote.
Harrisburg is creating a hybrid meeting — the City Council will appear Thursday as normal, though maybe a few extra feet apart. But anyone else will be asked to meet in a separate room that has a live feed of the meeting.
Mayor John McPeek said Tuesday that he also changed the meeting time from 6 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. “that way there wouldn’t be a lot of people there.” When asked if he was afraid this would disincentives the public from engaging with the government, he said no. McPeek said they would also be broadcasting the meeting live on 102.3 FM on the radio, which he said would help make it more accessible.
McPeek also said he will likely move the last meeting in April to the 30th in hopes they will be able to meet in person and pass the next year’s budget.
The situation is not ideal, but Absher and Alongi said it was forcing people to make good with the tools they have.
“I think everybody's doing the best they can given the circumstance,” Absher said.
Citizens wanting to know how to attend their city’s public meetings are encouraged to contact their city hall for a meeting notice or for special instructions.
