'Doing the best they can': Southern Illinois towns give distance governing a go as COVID-19 limits interaction

Stephens said some things that are more sensitive will be hard to do over the phone.

“As this goes on, I think it is going to make it more difficult to consider some items,” he said.

Things like neighbor disputes or vicious dog rulings — all these things take reading body language.

While Stephens said the meeting was pretty efficient, he described it as “sterile.” Not being able to actually interact puts a real “dampening effect on just the human interaction.”

In Marion, Mayor Mike Absher said they’ve had one attempt with having a tele-meetings.

“It was not the best setup, but it worked,” he said.

They, too, had been operating via the telephone. He said while they are looking into other technologies, they will likely stick with the phone.

Du Quoin is embracing a bit more tech with its meetings. Mayor Guy Alongi said the city set up a WebEx video conferencing account. He said not everyone was tech-savvy enough to use the video component but were at least able to call in.

Alongi said the public was invited to call in through a publicized phone number and were given time during the meeting to speak on issues important to them.