Domestic violence cases more than double in Williamson County under stay-at-home order

MARION — With routines disrupted, unemployment skyrocketing and families forced into close quarters for extended periods, domestic violence is tragically on the rise in Williamson County, State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti said Thursday while announcing a new capital campaign to support victims.
Zanotti said his office compared charges for domestic violence, aggravated domestic violence and order of protection petitions between March 16 and May 13 of this year compared to the same time last year. Zanotti said these filings have “more than doubled” under the stay-at-home order intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We were afraid of this, and our fears actually came true,” he said.
Zanotti said this “very devastating” statistic likely doesn’t tell the full story of the tragedy unfolding in homes across the region. He said that, most likely, there are other victims who are afraid to report their abuser because they are in the home together more than is typical.
On Thursday, Zanotti joined Marion Mayor Mike Absher and Women’s Center Development Specialist John Pfeifer at the Williamson County Courthouse to launch a new $50,000 matching-fund campaign for The Women’s Center. Any donation made before June by a resident or business of Williamson County will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $25,000. And when that goal is received, about a dozen Williamson County businesses have jointly pledged to donate $25,000, bringing the campaign total to $50,000.
Marion Mayor Mike Absher said he hopes that people will consider those facing extreme hardship during this difficult time. Absher said that for everyone, the global COVID-19 pandemic is causing heartache and stress. But he encouraged people to come together and support their neighbors who may find themselves in a vulnerable situation and in need of extra assistance to keep themselves and their families safe. “For each person that’s experiencing domestic violence, please remember that is their most desperate moment of need, of care, of support and of justice,” Absher said.
Pfeifer said this particular campaign is centered in Williamson County in an effort to raise awareness in addition to money. The Women’s Center has long been associated as a Carbondale-centric service, he said. The shelter is located in Carbondale. But the nonprofit, which provides housing, counseling and other services to victims of domestic violence and rape, has had a presence in Williamson County for 20 years. And Pfeifer said that the majority of its clients are actually residents of Williamson County, rather than Jackson County. But despite that, the nonprofit’s board has typically been made up of entirely Jackson County residents, and fundraisers have mostly been centered there, too. Pfeifer is trying to change that image, and in doing so, reminding people that The Women’s Center is a regional service, and not one specific to Carbondale.
Last year, The Women’s Center served 297 Williamson County domestic violence clients, more than the number in Jackson and Franklin Counties combined, the nonprofit said in a news release. “Unfortunately, those numbers are not an anomaly,” the release said. “Most years, Williamson County accounts for nearly 40 percent of domestic violence clients served in the Women’s Center’s eight-county service area.”
The Rape Crisis Services arm of The Women’s Center also assisted 69 Williamson County assault survivors this past year. Both the Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis services are offered at a Marion office located at 1111 Anker Drive and in an office inside the Williamson County Courthouse shared with the state’s attorney advocate.
Williamson County businesses, organizations and individual donors that pledged matching funds are: Marion Toyota; The Diederich Group of Companies; First Southern Bank; The Watermark Auto Group Foundation; Peoples National Bank; Legence Bank; Heartland Rotary of Williamson County; Elaine and David Melby; State Rep. Dave Severin; Kemper CPA Group; and several others who wished to leave their pledge anonymous.
For additional information, call John Pfeifer at 618-549-4807 ext. 228, mail your donation to: The Women’s Center, 610 S. Thompson Street, Carbondale, IL. 62901 or give online at http://www.thewomensctr.org/index.php/donations by clicking on the “donate” button.
