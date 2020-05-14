Domestic violence cases more than double in Williamson County under stay-at-home order

Marion Mayor Mike Absher said he hopes that people will consider those facing extreme hardship during this difficult time. Absher said that for everyone, the global COVID-19 pandemic is causing heartache and stress. But he encouraged people to come together and support their neighbors who may find themselves in a vulnerable situation and in need of extra assistance to keep themselves and their families safe. “For each person that’s experiencing domestic violence, please remember that is their most desperate moment of need, of care, of support and of justice,” Absher said.

Pfeifer said this particular campaign is centered in Williamson County in an effort to raise awareness in addition to money. The Women’s Center has long been associated as a Carbondale-centric service, he said. The shelter is located in Carbondale. But the nonprofit, which provides housing, counseling and other services to victims of domestic violence and rape, has had a presence in Williamson County for 20 years. And Pfeifer said that the majority of its clients are actually residents of Williamson County, rather than Jackson County. But despite that, the nonprofit’s board has typically been made up of entirely Jackson County residents, and fundraisers have mostly been centered there, too. Pfeifer is trying to change that image, and in doing so, reminding people that The Women’s Center is a regional service, and not one specific to Carbondale.