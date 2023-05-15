The next time you order a pizza, it may come to you on a bicycle.

Southern Illinois Domino’s restaurants have been rolling out delivery by electric bicycles and operators and customers are giving the new method rave reviews.

“Most of the time, it’s as fast if not faster than driving for deliveries,” explained Nick Burch, who owns several Southern Illinois Domino’s locations including the stores in Carbondale and Carterville.

Burch said while the geographic area for e-bike food delivery is smaller than the footprint for automobiles, using the bicycles to make deliveries within a mile or mile-and-a-half makes sense.

“There are huge benefits. You don’t have to worry about parking or walking all the way down the sidewalk to a customer’s door. In an apartment complex, you can practically ride right up to the door,” he said.

Burch said he has implemented e-bike deliveries at most of his restaurants where the two wheelers can be more efficient and be used safely. In Carbondale, two bicycles are currently in use, making deliveries to businesses, homes, apartments and much of the Southern Illinois University Carbondale campus.

“Our customers are loving it,” he explained. “They really stand out and there’s also the environmental side of it – there’s no gas being burned and no emissions. It’s definitely the most ‘green way’ to deliver a pizza.”

E-bike manufacturer Rad Power Bikes customized the bicycles for Domino’s with custom paint jobs and a rear-rack-mounted “hot box” that can hold up to three pizzas. The heated boxes are powered by the e-bike’s battery which also provides power assists to the riders.

“The level of assistance is adjustable on them. At level one, you are pedaling it almost as if it wasn’t an electric bike, up to level five you’re letting the bike do most of the work,” Burch said, adding that there is another benefit for the delivery personnel. “One of the delivery riders from one of our stores has lost more than 40 lbs. since starting to make deliveries on the bike.”

Carbondale Domino’s Manager Andrew Turner estimates that between one-quarter and one-half of all of his restaurant’s deliveries are done by e-bike. Burch added that the use of e-bikes also has allowed him to hire “delivery riders” who do not own cars.

Turner said plans are to expand the Carbondale fleet to eight or more e-bikes in the coming months.

“They make deliveries so much easier,” he said.

Biggest pizza chains in the US Biggest pizza chains in the US #50. Aurelio's Pizza #49. Pizza Boli's #48. Oregano's Pizza Bistro #47. Giovanni's Pizza #46. Monical's Pizza #45. Paisano's Pizza #44. Pizza Factory #43. Papa Gino's Pizzeria #42. Toppers Pizza #41. Villa Italian Kitchen #40. Simple Simon's Pizza #39. Pizza Guys #38. Lou Malnati's #37. Imo's Pizza #36. Mr. Gatti's Pizza #35. Shakey's Pizza Parlor #34. Pizza Inn #33. Bertucci's #32. Dion's Pizza #31. Grimaldi's Coal Brick-Oven Pizzeria #30. Fox's Pizza Den #29. Mazzio's Italian Eatery #28. Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza #27. Pieology Pizzeria #26. Ledo Pizza #25. Rosati's Pizza #24. Uno Pizzeria & Grill #23. LaRosa's Pizzeria #22. Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom #21. Giordano's #20. Chuck E. Cheese #19. Sbarro #18. Pizza Ranch #17. Donatos Pizza #16. Mountain Mike's Pizza #15. Cicis #14. Godfather's Pizza #13. Blaze Pizza #12. Mellow Mushroom #11. Jet's Pizza #10. California Pizza Kitchen #9. Round Table Pizza #8. Hungry Howie's Pizza #7. MOD Pizza #6. Marco's Pizza #5. Papa Murphy's Pizza #4. Papa Johns #3. Little Caesars #2. Pizza Hut #1. Domino's