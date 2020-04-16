Don Welge, president of Gilster-Mary Lee, died Thursday of COVID-19 complications

When he started his career with the company, it employed about 20 people.

Today, Gilster-Mary Lee employs more than 3,000 people across four states — Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas and Colorado. Its products are shipped across the U.S. and Canada and into international markets. The company makes such products as pastas, soups, pancake mixes, cereals and other pantry staples.

Numerous employees of Gilster-Mary Lee’s administrative office contracted COVID-19 in recent weeks, Tom Welge said. About half of the employees at the company’s executive office in Chester either tested positive for COVID-19, or were quarantined because they had symptoms indicative of the disease, or had been in close contact with someone who had it. Tom Welge said he also contracted COVID-19, but only experienced mild symptoms. “The virus just hit him especially viciously,” he said of his dad. Most employees have recovered but three others remain hospitalized, he said.

Chester Mayor Tom Page said that Don Welge has made numerous contributions to the Chester area as a business owner and citizen. “The opportunity he’s provided for people to go to work has been unbelievable for the city of Chester,” he said. “It’s a tragic loss to our community. It makes it hit home, that’s for sure.”