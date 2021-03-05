Donations help SIH continue expansion of Cancer Institute

She explained that with the higher volume of patients, staff and patients have had to stay later in the evening to accommodate that increase in the current space. New spaces, for example increasing the number of exam rooms from 14 to 22, will move patients through treatment and appointments more efficiently. They will be able to get back to their lives quicker.

The first component of the expansion to open will be the new laboratory, which will include a blood bank. Badiu explained that having a blood bank at the cancer center will improve patient care and cut the time a patient has to wait for a blood transfusion.

“Patients sometimes have treatment that can drop their white blood cell counts. We have to draw blood a second time to sent to Memorial to be typed and screened,” she said.

Once the blood is screened, the blood bank at Memorial Hospital finds the best match for the patient, and it has to be sent by courier back to the cancer center. The turnaround is often three to four hours. Having the blood bank onsite will cut that time down to about an hour.