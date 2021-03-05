Donations help SIH continue expansion of Cancer Institute

CARTERVILLE — Southern Illinois Healthcare's Cancer Institute is continuing its expansion thanks in part to large donations from two local groups. The expansion will nearly double the size of the Cancer Institute.
Banterra Bank has announced a total contribution of $100,000 to SIH, which includes naming rights for the infusion center family waiting area in the new expansion of SIH Cancer Institute. The agreement includes a total of $30,000 in previous sponsorship dollars provided to SIH, a $50,000 donation to the SIH Foundation and a minimum $20,000 sponsorship commitment to SIH over the next five years.
SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale Auxiliary has committed to donate $150,000 to the cancer center expansion. The group will receive the naming rights for the new blood bank that is being built as part of the expansion.
Jennifer Badiu, system director of SIH Cancer Institute, said they broke ground on a $21.7 million expansion at SIH Cancer Institute in April 2020. The expansion will include improvements to the medical oncology clinic, infusion area, laboratory, adding a pharmacy, support area, grounds, parking lot and drives.
The cancer center opened in March 2015. In those six years, the number of patients served at the center has more than tripled. When the facility first opened, Badiu said they planned to see 100 patients per day. Today, the cancer center sees between 300 and 350 patients per day.
She explained that with the higher volume of patients, staff and patients have had to stay later in the evening to accommodate that increase in the current space. New spaces, for example increasing the number of exam rooms from 14 to 22, will move patients through treatment and appointments more efficiently. They will be able to get back to their lives quicker.
The first component of the expansion to open will be the new laboratory, which will include a blood bank. Badiu explained that having a blood bank at the cancer center will improve patient care and cut the time a patient has to wait for a blood transfusion.
“Patients sometimes have treatment that can drop their white blood cell counts. We have to draw blood a second time to sent to Memorial to be typed and screened,” she said.
Once the blood is screened, the blood bank at Memorial Hospital finds the best match for the patient, and it has to be sent by courier back to the cancer center. The turnaround is often three to four hours. Having the blood bank onsite will cut that time down to about an hour.
Depending on the time of day of their appointments, some patients would have to go to the hospital for their blood transfusions. “Patients would get labs, see their doctor and learn they needed to get a transfusion instead of their treatment. It just adds to that stress and anxiety. They are already stressed about their counts being low, and now they have to go the hospital,” Badiu said.
The new lab will go from two blood draw stations to six. It will have a new waiting room that will be shared with the rehabilitation department. It will be located toward the front of the cancer center.
The donations are part of the Hope is Home campaign, a capital campaign undertaken by SIH Foundation and SIH Cancer Institute.
Woody Thorne, vice president and chief development officer for SIH, said the foundation exists to help offset the costs of major capital improvements, provide supplies and equipment and support patients and the community.
“The foundation’s impact on patients is truly amazing. The foundation has helped expand facilities, provide the right equipment and services and help those patients most in need have things to improve their health,” Thorne said.
He added that the gifts from Banterra and the auxiliary are great examples of Southern Illinois helping Southern Illinois.
Peggy Henson, director of volunteer services at Memorial Hospital, said the auxiliary was asked to support the cancer center expansion in August 2019, before the project was approved by the state. The auxiliary voted to commit another $150,000 as soon as the project was approved.
“The auxiliary and volunteers are happy to support the local community. They want to help in any way they can,” Henson said.
The group chose naming rights for the blood bank because they provide volunteers to assist at all American Red Cross blood drives at the hospital.
The auxiliary is able to provide funding because of the Pink Geranium Gift Shop, located on the first floor of Memorial Hospital, and other fundraisers. The gift shop has been in operation more than 50 years and has a variety of unique gifts.
“The Pink Geranium and those dedicated ladies are a tremendous asset to MHC, cancer care expansion and the region,” Thorne said.
“Our volunteers make me want to be a better person,” Henson said. “Anytime they volunteer, they are doing it from the heart. We can all learn from that.”
“SIH is one of the region’s largest employers and we have established a strong partnership with them over the years,” Jeff May, president of Banterra, said in a news release. “Their commitment to providing quality health care service to an area that benefits so many of our customers, community residents and team members is greatly appreciated by Banterra. It is an honor for us to be able to support them at this level.”
Thorne thanked the two groups for their large donations, but added that small donations make a difference, too.
“Even a small gift adds up over time. We benefit greatly from the support,” Thorne said.
To make a donation to SIH Foundation, visit sih.net/giving-back.
