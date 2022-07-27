Dongola teen wins national pool championship

Dongola’s Anthony Wiseman has not been playing pool long, but he already has a national championship under his belt.

Wiseman, 15, won the Green Tier category of the 2022 American Poolplayers Junior Championship held earlier this month in St. Louis. More than 250 children and teens from 29 states as well as Canada competed in the annual event, earning their shot at titles through points compiled at local events.

To win the championship – along with prizes including a trophy, Nintendo Switch and gift card for a billiards retailer – Wiseman had to win nine 9-ball matches. Each match was a “race” to 19 points against a competitor. He won the championship match by a single point over Meghan Misener of Innisfil, Ontario.

In 9-ball, players take turns attempting to pocket balls in numerical order. Failure to pocket the correct ball or a scratch shifts play to the other competitor. Each ball is worth one point with the exception of the nine ball, which is worth two points.

Wiseman was down 7-3 at the end of the first game of the championship match and after the second, he still trailed Misener, 11-7. In the third rack, he took a one point lead over his competitor, 13-12, and carried a razor-thin 18-17 lead into the fourth game.

Misener scored an early point to tie the score, but missed on her next shot. Wiseman then sank the 2-ball for a single point and to win the match, 19-18.

The green tier of competition is one of four youth levels and corresponds to what the APA calls skill levels one and two –players still developing their technique and approach to the game. They compete in the tournament without any coaching from others. Wiseman has played pool for about four years, honing his skill at home and playing in a league at The Strike Zone in Anna.

Wiseman, who will be a sophomore at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School this fall, said he usually plays about 45 minutes each day.

“I didn’t think I was going to do well,” Wiseman said of the national competition. “Whenever I got out there, it just kind of happened.”

His father, Troy Wiseman, said he was shocked by his son’s victory.

“To win something like that, everything just has to line up perfectly, match after match,” he said. “His mother and I were watching all of the matches; well, we couldn’t hardly watch that last match. It was very nerve-wracking.”