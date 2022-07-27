 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Dongola teen wins national pool championship

  • 0
072822-nws-pool-1.jpg

Anthony Wiseman lines up a shot while practicing in his family’s pool room in the garage at their home near Dongola. Wiseman recently captured first place in his age and skill division at the American Poolplayers Association Junior Championships in St. Louis.

Dongola’s Anthony Wiseman has not been playing pool long, but he already has a national championship under his belt.

Wiseman, 15, won the Green Tier category of the 2022 American Poolplayers Junior Championship held earlier this month in St. Louis. More than 250 children and teens from 29 states as well as Canada competed in the annual event, earning their shot at titles through points compiled at local events.

To win the championship – along with prizes including a trophy, Nintendo Switch and gift card for a billiards retailer – Wiseman had to win nine 9-ball matches. Each match was a “race” to 19 points against a competitor. He won the championship match by a single point over Meghan Misener of Innisfil, Ontario.

In 9-ball, players take turns attempting to pocket balls in numerical order. Failure to pocket the correct ball or a scratch shifts play to the other competitor. Each ball is worth one point with the exception of the nine ball, which is worth two points.

People are also reading…

Wiseman was down 7-3 at the end of the first game of the championship match and after the second, he still trailed Misener, 11-7. In the third rack, he took a one point lead over his competitor, 13-12, and carried a razor-thin 18-17 lead into the fourth game.

Misener scored an early point to tie the score, but missed on her next shot. Wiseman then sank the 2-ball for a single point and to win the match, 19-18.

The green tier of competition is one of four youth levels and corresponds to what the APA calls skill levels one and two –players still developing their technique and approach to the game. They compete in the tournament without any coaching from others. Wiseman has played pool for about four years, honing his skill at home and playing in a league at The Strike Zone in Anna.

072822-nws-pool-2.jpg

Anthony Wiseman of Dongola poses with the trophy he received for winning his age and skill division at the American Poolplayers Association Junior Championships in St. Louis earlier this month.

Wiseman, who will be a sophomore at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School this fall, said he usually plays about 45 minutes each day.

“I didn’t think I was going to do well,” Wiseman said of the national competition. “Whenever I got out there, it just kind of happened.”

His father, Troy Wiseman, said he was shocked by his son’s victory.

“To win something like that, everything just has to line up perfectly, match after match,” he said. “His mother and I were watching all of the matches; well, we couldn’t hardly watch that last match. It was very nerve-wracking.”

les.odell@thesouthern.com

(618) 351-5036

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brandon Zanotti delivers parting statement

Brandon Zanotti delivers parting statement

Outgoing Williamson County State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti did not attend Wednesday's meeting of the county board of commissioners in which his replacement - Marcy Cascio-Hale - was appointed unanimously. He did, however, offer up a parting statement.

Watch Now: Related Video

Looking back at the moments that defined the International Space Station

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News