Don't forget to vote: Carbondale council, JALC board among key races in Tuesday's election

Across Southern Illinois, residents will go to the polls between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday to cast their votes in municipal, township, community college and school district races.
“I want to encourage everyone to vote,” Perry County Clerk John Batteau told The Southern Illinoisan Monday.
On Monday, local county clerks, responsible for running elections in Illinois, were preparing for in-person voting.
Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes said registered voters will have to go to their polling places to vote. Anyone who wants to change their address or register should go to the clerk’s office, where they will be allowed to vote at the same time.
Harvey Gillespie, of the Perry County Clerk’s office, said they are again asking voters to wear masks and use hand sanitizer.
“We will provide a stylus for touching the screen on voting machines. They will be sanitized between use,” he said.
Jackson County Clerk Frank Byrd said the office will have hand sanitizer and social distancing signage in place in 2021 like they did for the November 2020 general election.
Byrd is proud that no cases of COVID-19 were traced to voting in the county after the general election.
“Good job to the residents of Jackson County. It worked really well. Everybody stayed safe and got to voice their opinion,” he said.
Barnes, Batteau and Byrd said early voting and vote-by-mail has been very light in this election cycle, which is common for a consolidated election.
Byrd said Jackson County early voting had picked up Monday, and his office also received a lot of calls with election questions.
“It’s been busy, but not overwhelming. A lot of people are showing interest in the election (Monday). I expect to be busy (Tuesday),” Byrd said.
One of the biggest races in the region is for John A. Logan Board of trustees.
Five candidates — all men — are running for three seats on the board, incumbents Jacob “Jake” Rendleman of Carterville and Glenn Poshard of Murphysboro, along with challengers Brent Clark, of Pittsburg, John Streuter, of Carterville, and Angelo Hightower, of Marion.
The college district serves the following high school districts: Marion, Johnston City, Herrin, Crab Orchard, Carterville, Carbondale, Tri-Co, Elverado, Murphysboro, West Frankfort and Du Quoin.
The biggest city contest is the race for three seats on Carbondale City Council.
Voters will choose from a crowded field of nine candidates, including incumbents Carolin Harvey, Jeff Doherty and Jessica Bradshaw, plus challengers Nathan Columbo, Tyrone Taliq Montgomery, Ginger Rye Sanders, Nicholas Smaligo, Melvin "Pepper" Holder and Joshua Liechty.
Voters will choose mayors and village presidents for towns and cities, including contested races in Buckner, Bush, Christopher, Colp, Dowell, Grand Tower, Johnston City, North City, Pittsburg, Sesser, Valier, and West City.
They will also choose township officials and the people who will represent them on city councils, village boards, and on boards of school districts and libraries.
Sample ballots, lists of polling place and other information for voters can be found by visiting your local county clerk’s website or by calling the county clerk’s office.
