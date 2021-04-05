Don't forget to vote: Carbondale council, JALC board among key races in Tuesday's election

Across Southern Illinois, residents will go to the polls between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday to cast their votes in municipal, township, community college and school district races.

“I want to encourage everyone to vote,” Perry County Clerk John Batteau told The Southern Illinoisan Monday.

On Monday, local county clerks, responsible for running elections in Illinois, were preparing for in-person voting.

Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes said registered voters will have to go to their polling places to vote. Anyone who wants to change their address or register should go to the clerk’s office, where they will be allowed to vote at the same time.

Harvey Gillespie, of the Perry County Clerk’s office, said they are again asking voters to wear masks and use hand sanitizer.

“We will provide a stylus for touching the screen on voting machines. They will be sanitized between use,” he said.

Jackson County Clerk Frank Byrd said the office will have hand sanitizer and social distancing signage in place in 2021 like they did for the November 2020 general election.

Byrd is proud that no cases of COVID-19 were traced to voting in the county after the general election.