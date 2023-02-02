Westside Whopper lovers need not fret.

The Burger King restaurant at 901 W. Main St. in Carbondale closed on Saturday, but it will be back open in in a few months, packaged in a new building and with a new way of doing business – all at the same location.

The Carbondale City Council approved plans for the new restaurant on Tuesday evening. A site plan for the location shows a smaller restaurant with two drive-through lanes as well as a walk-up window. The new Burger King will be carry-out only. It will not include a dining room.

Andy Winkleblack, construction project manager for Cape Girardeau-based Midamerica Hotels, which owns the Carbondale Burger King franchises as well as 34 others in Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Illinois, told the council that the lack of a dining room within the Carbondale location will be trial version of a new restaurant design.

“This will be the first one that we’ve built and one of the first Burger Kings with no indoor dining. We wanted to experiment with a drive-through-only model and we thought this particular location in Carbondale would be conducive to test that out,” he said, adding that the building’s layout would allow for the addition of a dining room in the future if necessary.

Winkleblack said the staffing issues at the restaurant was one reason for the move to drive-through-only. He said a majority of the restaurant’s sales have been to drive-through customers.

The current structure will be demolished and the new building will be re-situated to allow for the addition of a second drive-through lane. A patio featuring covered tables for outdoor dining will also be included, he said. Winkleblack said the goal is for the new restaurant to be open mid-July.

“We’re trying to bring what we think is a new exciting prototype to Carbondale and we’re pleased to reinvest in a location we have been at since the 1980s with a new, but familiar Burger King experience,” he said.