Downtown businesses to celebrate revitalization with Destination Pinckneyville

PINCKNEYVILLE — Downtown businesses and other organization are banding together to promote Destination Pinckneyville, an effort to revitalize the city’s business district.
As part of that effort, the group will host a Spring Shopping Shindig from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24.
Almost two dozen retailers and restaurants will participate in the shindig. Two food trucks will be located along Walnut Street, the retail corridor of Pinckneyville. The duo Hicks and Banks will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Hall, sponsored by First National Bank.
The Pinckneyville Public Library is sponsoring a kid’s sidewalk chalk art contest along Walnut Street, and the Perry County Jail Museum is holding a garage sale.
Rumor has it that Elvis may even attend — or at least an Elvis impersonator.
Leigh Blackorby, owner of Peace, Love & Junk and an organizer of the event, said the Pinckneyville Chamber of Commerce has sponsored a spring event in the past. Since they were unable to do that this year, business owners got together and planned the Spring Shopping Shindig.
Alex Fisher, director of Pinckneyville Public Library, said budding artists will have from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to create their masterpieces. Chalk will be available in front of the library. The top three drawings will win a prize.
“We’re excited and look forward to all the neat art we will be seeing,” Fisher said. “This will be our first in-person even in over a year. We thought it would be safe because it’s outside.”
The library also will have bags of children’s books for sale for $1.
Women-led initiative
Sarah Adcock Kemme, co-owner of Adura’s Footprints, said the effort to revitalize the city’s downtown is being led by small women-owned businesses.
“Women historically are the ones who revitalize an area when the economy is down,” Kemme said.
They are the ones looking for ways to add income to their families.
Historically, that meant taking in laundry, selling eggs or produce or sewing for others. But today, women create small businesses, like bakeries, boutiques or craft shops.
They often start working from home, like Kemme did.
Kemme left Pinckneyville after high school, returning home in 2013. She started making baby items in her basement, and in 2016, bought an industrial vinyl machine and moved her business to her mother's garage.
In 2019, the mother-and-daughter team bought Poe’s Plumbing and moved the business to Water Street.
Audra’s Footprints sells athleisure, spirit wear, personalized items and some unique hand-made items from local crafters and small businesses.
Leigh Blackorby, owner of Peace, Love & Junk, also has a move-to-Pinckneyville story.
Blackorby was living in Jersyville when she met Brian Sronce. She commuted back and forth to Pinckneyville for about three years before moving to town and opening The Twisted Vine, a wine bar and restaurant.
Sronce, who has a laser cutter, made a sign for her friend, and that grew into a business. Shey opened a shop on Walnut Street and Blackorby sold The Twisted Vine. During the pandemic, Blackorby was in the shop a lot. She began to think about other uses for the large storefront.
“I thought I could put something else in there,” she said.
She began moving old furniture to the store — and Peace Love & Junk was born. The store offers old furniture, used clothing, local art, handmade soap, crocheted soap savers and hand-crafted jewelry.
“So many little places in Southern Illinois are a testament to women. When the economy goes down, they rise up. It’s been amazing to see it happen in Pinckneyville,” Kemme said.
Participating businesses include: The Trophy Room, Kellermans Hardware, The Flower Patch, L3 Design, Peace, Love & Junk, Designs by Precision Laser, Sweet Leona’s, Belle of the Ball, the Twisted Vine, Perry County Jail Museum, Audra’s Footprint,, Tan Etc., The White Rabbit, Shear Attitude, Perry County Marketplace, The Grecian Steakhouse, Name Brand Creations, Studio 127, Hair Etc., Grandma’s Coffee and Cakes, Rollin Lumpia food truck and ABC Concessions.