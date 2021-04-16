Downtown businesses to celebrate revitalization with Destination Pinckneyville

PINCKNEYVILLE — Downtown businesses and other organization are banding together to promote Destination Pinckneyville, an effort to revitalize the city’s business district.

As part of that effort, the group will host a Spring Shopping Shindig from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24.

Almost two dozen retailers and restaurants will participate in the shindig. Two food trucks will be located along Walnut Street, the retail corridor of Pinckneyville. The duo Hicks and Banks will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Hall, sponsored by First National Bank.

The Pinckneyville Public Library is sponsoring a kid’s sidewalk chalk art contest along Walnut Street, and the Perry County Jail Museum is holding a garage sale.

Rumor has it that Elvis may even attend — or at least an Elvis impersonator.

Leigh Blackorby, owner of Peace, Love & Junk and an organizer of the event, said the Pinckneyville Chamber of Commerce has sponsored a spring event in the past. Since they were unable to do that this year, business owners got together and planned the Spring Shopping Shindig.