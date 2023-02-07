Dr. Chethana Sharath
Provided
Dr. Chethana Sharath has joined providers at AST Primary Care located at 3001 Williamson County Parkway in Marion. Dr. Sharath specializes in adult internal medicine.
A native of Southern India, Dr. Chethana has previously practices at Union County Hospital in Anna and with Community Health and Emergency Services (CHESI) as well as Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation. She finished in the top 10 of her medical school class and completed a residency at Long Island College Hospital in Brooklyn, New York.
At AST Primary Care, Dr. Sharath will diagnose and treat patients 18 years old and older, assist patients with preventative care including screenings, vaccinations and health risk assessments to detect problems early and reduce risk of disease.
Additionally, she will provide evaluations and diagnosis of complex medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, COPD, heart disease, stroke, rheumatologic conditions, skin conditions, infectious diseases, and endocrine disorders. Dr. Sharath offers DOT physicals, biopsies, and care for injuries, infections and general illness.
“I chose a career in medicine because I wanted a tangible skill with which to serve people and so my role as a physician is my attempt to do that,” she said.
“We are thrilled to add Dr. Sharath to the AST Family,” said Abbey Gettinger, chief operating officer of AST Primary Care. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to AST Primary Care and we are confident she will have a positive impact on our organization and the community.”
Dr. Sharath sees patients at AST Primary Care, 3001 Williamson County Parkway in Marion, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. New and existing patients may schedule appointments by calling 618-969-8886 or online at
www.astprimary.com.
AST Primary Care also has facilities in Centralia, Herrin, Hoyleton, Mount Vernon, West Frankfort and an additional Marion location at 1009 W. Main Street. Additionally, AST Primary Care soon will be opening facilities in Carlyle and Salem.
Healthiest cities in America
Health is certainly on the minds of many Americans this time of year.
With the start of each year comes the commitment from many of us to move more, eat less, and generally embrace a healthier lifestyle. But while it's one thing to adopt a healthy mindset, it's another to actually stick to it.
Where you live plays an important role in reaching and maintaining your health goals. The route to healthy living involves many factors, including access to the outdoors, a sustainable work-life balance, mild weather conditions, and access to education.
Dozens of American cities offer the opportunity for health-conscious New Year's resolutions. Personal practice requires a lot of discipline, but staying motivated is not difficult when your friends, family, and neighbors are right there with you.
Stacker determined the most health-conscious cities by analyzing Niche's 2022 Healthiest Places to Live rankings, which account for smoking, regular alcohol consumption, access to gyms, physicians, and mental health professionals, and obesity rates to rank overall health. Each city's position in the rankings is directly from Niche; there are no ties.
Keep reading to see if your hometown made the cut.
f11photo // Shutterstock
#50. Santa Rosa, California
- Population: 178,391
- Overall Niche grade: B
--- Health & Fitness grade: A-
trekandshoot // Shutterstock
#49. Ventura, California
- Population: 108,467
- Overall Niche grade: B+
--- Health & Fitness grade: A
Jon Bilous. // Shutterstock
#48. Atlanta, Georgia
- Population: 497,642
- Overall Niche grade: A
--- Health & Fitness grade: A
ciapix // Shutterstock
#47. Boston, Massachusetts
- Population: 689,326
- Overall Niche grade: A
--- Health & Fitness grade: A
lunamarina // Shutterstock
#46. Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Population: 471,686
- Overall Niche grade: A-
--- Health & Fitness grade: A
John Hoffman // Shutterstock
#45. Jersey City, New Jersey
- Population: 262,652
- Overall Niche grade: A-
--- Health & Fitness grade: A
f11photo // Shutterstock
#44. Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Population: 121,093
- Overall Niche grade: A+
--- Health & Fitness grade: A
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
#43. Richardson, Texas
- Population: 118,583
- Overall Niche grade: A+
--- Health & Fitness grade: A
Trong Nguyen // Shutterstock
#42. Plano, Texas
- Population: 288,870
- Overall Niche grade: A+
--- Health & Fitness grade: A
// Shutterstock
#41. Long Beach, California
- Population: 462,081
- Overall Niche grade: B+
--- Health & Fitness grade: A
lunamarina // Shutterstock
#40. San Jose, California
- Population: 1,029,409
- Overall Niche grade: B+
--- Health & Fitness grade: A
Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock
#39. Lakewood, Colorado
- Population: 155,733
- Overall Niche grade: B+
--- Health & Fitness grade: A
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#38. Stamford, Connecticut
- Population: 130,057
- Overall Niche grade: A-
--- Health & Fitness grade: A
Canva
#37. Overland Park, Kansas
- Population: 193,412
- Overall Niche grade: A+
--- Health & Fitness grade: A
Canva
#35. Washington DC
- Population: 701,974
- Overall Niche grade: A
--- Health & Fitness grade: A
Orhan Cam // Shutterstock
#34. Provo, Utah
- Population: 116,886
- Overall Niche grade: A-
--- Health & Fitness grade: A
Canva
#33. Fort Collins, Colorado
- Population: 166,069
- Overall Niche grade: A
--- Health & Fitness grade: A
Page Light Studios // Shutterstock
#32. Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Population: 424,536
- Overall Niche grade: A
--- Health & Fitness grade: A
Checubus // Shutterstock
#30. San Diego, California
- Population: 1,414,545
- Overall Niche grade: A
--- Health & Fitness grade: A
f11photo // Shutterstock
#29. Columbia, Maryland
- Population: 105,412
- Overall Niche grade: A+
--- Health & Fitness grade: A
Canva
#28. Roseville, California
- Population: 138,860
- Overall Niche grade: A-
--- Health & Fitness grade: A
ZikG // Shutterstock
#27. Los Angeles, California
- Population: 3,973,278
- Overall Niche grade: B+
--- Health & Fitness grade: A
Strike First // Shutterstock
#25. New York City, New York
- Population: 8,379,552
- Overall Niche grade: A
--- Health & Fitness grade: A
Ryan DeBerardinis // Shutterstock
#24. Scottsdale, Arizona
- Population: 254,995
- Overall Niche grade: A
--- Health & Fitness grade: A
antsdrone // Shutterstock
#23. Alexandria, Virginia
- Population: 158,309
- Overall Niche grade: A
--- Health & Fitness grade: A
Steve Heap // Shutterstock
#22. Denver, Colorado
- Population: 715,878
- Overall Niche grade: A-
--- Health & Fitness grade: A+
Creative Family // Shutterstock
#20. Oakland, California
- Population: 422,575
- Overall Niche grade: B+
--- Health & Fitness grade: A+
Sundry Photography // Shutterstock
#19. Naperville, Illinois
- Population: 147,734
- Overall Niche grade: A+
--- Health & Fitness grade: A+
James Andrews1 // Shutterstock
#18. Sunnyvale, California
- Population: 152,569
- Overall Niche grade: A+
--- Health & Fitness grade: A+
Sundry Photography // Shutterstock
#17. Honolulu, Hawaii
- Population: 398,258
- Overall Niche grade: A-
--- Health & Fitness grade: A+
MNStudio // Shutterstock
#15. Sandy Springs, Georgia
- Population: 108,180
- Overall Niche grade: A
--- Health & Fitness grade: A+
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#14. Burbank, California
- Population: 103,411
- Overall Niche grade: A-
--- Health & Fitness grade: A+
Lux Blue // Shutterstock
#13. Glendale, California
- Population: 199,357
- Overall Niche grade: B+
--- Health & Fitness grade: A+
Kit Leong // Shutterstock
#12. Costa Mesa, California
- Population: 112,958
- Overall Niche grade: A-
--- Health & Fitness grade: A+
Matt Gush // Shutterstock
#10. Arlington, Virginia
- Population: 236,434
- Overall Niche grade: A+
--- Health & Fitness grade: A+
Orhan Cam // Shutterstock
#9. Cambridge, Massachusetts
- Population: 117,822
- Overall Niche grade: A+
--- Health & Fitness grade: A+
Jorge Salcedo // Shutterstock
#8. Pasadena, California
- Population: 142,017
- Overall Niche grade: A
--- Health & Fitness grade: A+
Matt Gush // Shutterstock
#7. Boulder, Colorado
- Population: 108,777
- Overall Niche grade: A+
--- Health & Fitness grade: A+
Maciej Bledowski // Shutterstock
#5. Bellevue, Washington
- Population: 146,145
- Overall Niche grade: A+
--- Health & Fitness grade: A+
Canva
#4. Seattle, Washington
- Population: 741,251
- Overall Niche grade: A+
--- Health & Fitness grade: A+
kan_khampanya // Shutterstock
#3. Irvine, California
- Population: 272,694
- Overall Niche grade: A+
--- Health & Fitness grade: A+
Canva
#2. San Francisco, California
- Population: 874,784
- Overall Niche grade: A+
--- Health & Fitness grade: A+
jack-sooksan // Shutterstock
#1. Berkeley, California
- Population: 123,065
- Overall Niche grade: A+
--- Health & Fitness grade: A+
David A Litman // Shutterstock
