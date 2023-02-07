Dr. Chethana Sharath has joined providers at AST Primary Care located at 3001 Williamson County Parkway in Marion. Dr. Sharath specializes in adult internal medicine.

A native of Southern India, Dr. Chethana has previously practices at Union County Hospital in Anna and with Community Health and Emergency Services (CHESI) as well as Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation. She finished in the top 10 of her medical school class and completed a residency at Long Island College Hospital in Brooklyn, New York.

At AST Primary Care, Dr. Sharath will diagnose and treat patients 18 years old and older, assist patients with preventative care including screenings, vaccinations and health risk assessments to detect problems early and reduce risk of disease.

Additionally, she will provide evaluations and diagnosis of complex medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, COPD, heart disease, stroke, rheumatologic conditions, skin conditions, infectious diseases, and endocrine disorders. Dr. Sharath offers DOT physicals, biopsies, and care for injuries, infections and general illness.

“I chose a career in medicine because I wanted a tangible skill with which to serve people and so my role as a physician is my attempt to do that,” she said.

“We are thrilled to add Dr. Sharath to the AST Family,” said Abbey Gettinger, chief operating officer of AST Primary Care. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to AST Primary Care and we are confident she will have a positive impact on our organization and the community.”

Dr. Sharath sees patients at AST Primary Care, 3001 Williamson County Parkway in Marion, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. New and existing patients may schedule appointments by calling 618-969-8886 or online at www.astprimary.com.

AST Primary Care also has facilities in Centralia, Herrin, Hoyleton, Mount Vernon, West Frankfort and an additional Marion location at 1009 W. Main Street. Additionally, AST Primary Care soon will be opening facilities in Carlyle and Salem.

