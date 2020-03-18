Dr. Paul Jacobs will be Republican candidate for Illinois' 115th Representative District

Dr. Paul Jacobs won the race to become the Republican nominee for 115th District of the Illinois House of Representatives in the November General Election. The seat is currently held by Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro.

Jacobs received 32,273 votes, 452 more than competitor John Howard, who received 2,891 votes, per The Southern's latest tally using unofficial election results from the counties in the district.

Cliff Lindemann, chairman of Jefferson County Board and Webber Township trustee, trailed with 1,565 votes. Zachary Meyer, who works in the office of Perry County State’s Attorney David Searby, finished with 1,145 votes, and Johnnie Smith with 991 votes. Smith lives in Jefferson County and owns Spartanville Fueling Station in Waltonville.

“I think now the work really begins,” Jacobs said. “It is a way off from now to November.”

If Jacobs is successful in November, he will begin working to get Illinois back on track, he said.

“It’s going to take a lot of work, but we can do it,” he said.

He added that now is the time for all of the Republican candidates to combine their efforts and focus on keeping the seat in November. As it stands today, Jacobs has no Democratic challenger.