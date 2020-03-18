Dr. Paul Jacobs will be Republican candidate for Illinois' 115th Representative District

Dr. Paul Jacobs won the race to become the Republican nominee for 115th District of the Illinois House of Representatives in the November General Election. The seat is currently held by Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro.
Jacobs received 32,273 votes, 452 more than competitor John Howard, who received 2,891 votes, per The Southern's latest tally using unofficial election results from the counties in the district.
Cliff Lindemann, chairman of Jefferson County Board and Webber Township trustee, trailed with 1,565 votes. Zachary Meyer, who works in the office of Perry County State’s Attorney David Searby, finished with 1,145 votes, and Johnnie Smith with 991 votes. Smith lives in Jefferson County and owns Spartanville Fueling Station in Waltonville.
“I think now the work really begins,” Jacobs said. “It is a way off from now to November.”
If Jacobs is successful in November, he will begin working to get Illinois back on track, he said.
“It’s going to take a lot of work, but we can do it,” he said.
He added that now is the time for all of the Republican candidates to combine their efforts and focus on keeping the seat in November. As it stands today, Jacobs has no Democratic challenger.
Jacobs is an optometrist and consultant for Von Jakob Winery, which he founded. He will continue consulting with the business until later in the year.
He also said the coronavirus will hurt Illinois because the state’s budget is so far out of balance.
“First, I’d like to offer my congratulations to Paul Jacobs. It’s about votes, and I came up short,” Howard said.
With three candidates from Jefferson County, Howard knew the race would be tough. He knew it was possible that he, Lindemann and Smith would split the vote, giving Jacobs an advantage. He also said Jacobs had better name recognition because he had been on the ballot before.
He also applauded the younger candidates in the race, Zach Meyer, 24, and Johnnie Smith, 36. “At their ages, I had no interest in politics,” Howard said.
Howard is a grain and livestock farmer and school bus driver for a local grade school. He has lived in Jefferson County his entire life and earned an Associate Degree from Rend Lake College in 1980. He has served on the board of Jefferson County Farm Bureau for 20 years.
“The bottom line is he (Jacobs) got more votes. I congratulate him and wish well in November,” Howard said. “I still got cows, and they still want to be fed.”
