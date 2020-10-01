'Dreams do come true': PAWS nears completion of new animal shelter in Anna

ANNA — PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving) is nearing completion of a new facility at 52 Dogwalk Road.
“Everything’s coming along, but it’s slow,” Karee Sweitzer, president of PAWS, said.
Sweitzer and the late Penny South, a longtime PAWS volunteer, told The Southern of plans for a new building in October of 2016. South died on April 1, 2017. The organization began working to construct the building during the summer of 2017. They broke ground on the building Oct. 1, 2018.
The group has purchased land and prepared it for building, built the facility and installed fences on the property, completing each step as donations allowed.
“Every dime of this is because people care. I just have to believe that dreams really do come true,” Sweitzer said.
The next big step, according to Sweitzer, is redoing the clearcoat on the floor. It is expected to be poured next Wednesday and will take a week to cure. Once that is completed, plumbers can install sinks. The other jobs will include painting woodwork, installing a door and counter in the reception area, and decorating.
“Then we’re ready,” Sweitzer said.
Sweitzer has done what she can to help. “I can’t do the floors, air conditioning or plumbing. I can accomplish something every day, so it keeps me going,” she said.
She said COVID-19 has made the process “interesting.”
"When this first started, everybody adopted. I think people were forced to stay home, so they had time to adopt a dog,” Sweitzer said.
The group was able to place pets with new families, but they have not been able to take many pets in during the pandemic. When talk started in March about instituting very strict restrictions on travel and business, Sweitzer worried about whether or not volunteers would have access to the adoption facility. One Sunday afternoon, she moved the animals and their kennels to the new facility.
One of two cat rooms is completed, and its feline residents are comfortable. Sweitzer said they have plans for cat trees and other touches. The other room will house some of the dogs until the floor is finished.
Adoptions are currently by appointment only because of COVID-19. This has allowed Sweitzer extra time to work on the building.
The pandemic has made fundraising very difficult, she said. Two of the group's big fall fundraisers have been canceled. The mums the group sells each fall were not available this year. They just did not grow. Sweitzer said donors have paid for what they are calling “phantom” mums or nonexistent mums.
The group’s largest fundraiser is a fall auction. Because of gathering size restrictions and social distancing rules, the event was canceled. PAWS volunteers are working on ideas for an online auction or event to replace it. That fundraiser provides roughly six months of support for PAWS.
In addition to donations of money to operate and complete the new facility, the organization also needs canned and dry Pedigree dog food and dry Purina Cat Chow. Sweitzer asks for specific brands because it is better for the animals. Switching or mixing brands has caused digestive issues in the past and increased the cost of caring for the animals, she said. The shelter can always use donations of bleach to keep the facility clean, too.
The group is currently selling pecans as a fundraiser. Pecans are available for $12 per pound. They are first harvest Georgia pecans.
The group is also seeking a volunteer to write its newsletter.
Sweitzer sees the project as a culmination of the efforts of everyone who has been involved in PAWS over the years, including the group that had the vision and courage to start the organization. If those people had not stepped out in faith, the building would not exist, she said.
She also is completing a promise she made to South before she died. “I made a promise and I intended to keep that promise. I also had a board who believed in me and supported me,” Sweitzer said.
A sign on the front of the building reads, “Dreams do come true.” Sweitzer said that phrase means not only the dreams of a new facility, but also the dreams of volunteers who work to find homes for animals, and even the dreams of the animals themselves.
“I just have to believe that dreams really do come true. I believe not only the Lord, but our angel helped,” she said.
