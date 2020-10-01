'Dreams do come true': PAWS nears completion of new animal shelter in Anna

She said COVID-19 has made the process “interesting.”

"When this first started, everybody adopted. I think people were forced to stay home, so they had time to adopt a dog,” Sweitzer said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The group was able to place pets with new families, but they have not been able to take many pets in during the pandemic. When talk started in March about instituting very strict restrictions on travel and business, Sweitzer worried about whether or not volunteers would have access to the adoption facility. One Sunday afternoon, she moved the animals and their kennels to the new facility.

One of two cat rooms is completed, and its feline residents are comfortable. Sweitzer said they have plans for cat trees and other touches. The other room will house some of the dogs until the floor is finished.

Adoptions are currently by appointment only because of COVID-19. This has allowed Sweitzer extra time to work on the building.

The pandemic has made fundraising very difficult, she said. Two of the group's big fall fundraisers have been canceled. The mums the group sells each fall were not available this year. They just did not grow. Sweitzer said donors have paid for what they are calling “phantom” mums or nonexistent mums.