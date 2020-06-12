Drive-thru march in Carbondale creates alternative demonstration

“I couldn’t face my classmates knowing that they viewed a way of peaceful protesting in such a negative point of view when he was only trying to stand up for what he thought was right,” she said.

Her poem, titled “P.S.,” chronicles the struggles the black community faces in America including racial profiling, the death of unarmed individuals at the hands of police and racism through the top office in the United States.

“When will we realize that the past should be a guide for us, telling us what not to do,” Winfield said while closing the poem. “P.S. when will you realize that we bleed the same and we are all God’s children?”

Ginger Rye, a member of Women for Change Carbondale, followed Winfield’s poem with a vocal call and response to “black lives matter.” She shares a series of “condolences” to black individuals who have died at the hands of police and asks the crowd to name more. “Sandra Bland,” one demonstrator calls out while another belts out “Breonna Taylor.”

“I hear too much that the system is broke and I would say it myself, ‘the system is broken,’ but I found out that the system is fixed,” she said. “In Georgia, just a few days ago when blacks showed up to vote, it took them four hours to vote — that’s intentional.