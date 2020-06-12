Drive-thru march in Carbondale creates alternative demonstration

CARBONDALE — Demonstrators gathered outside of the Eurma C. Hayes Community Center to participate in a drive-thru march advocating against police brutality after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police on Memorial Day.
Nancy Maxwell, a founding member of Carbondale United and a medical/legal advocate at the Carbondale Women’s Center, said the event was created to provide an opportunity for individuals who may not be able to march in a traditional demonstration setting in the age of COVID-19 — including differently-abled individuals and mothers with young children.
Maxwell said she wants community members to “have an opportunity for them to participate in making history” and notes the event was created because “a lot of people want to march” and while they didn’t have such opportunity before, “now they do.”
“With COVID-19, many things have changed in this pandemic era,” she said. “People are doing drive-by birthdays, drive-by graduation and we asked ourselves why couldn’t we do a drive-by march?”
Maxwell said the message the demonstrators are hoping to make known is “the same message” as other recent marches, including those in smaller southern Illinois communities like Anna, Benton, Carterville and Marion — ”it’s time for change” and seeking justice against police brutality.
Many throughout the region believe in the importance of having demonstrations outside of major cities, which typically make headlines in national media.
“You don’t really get a voice in small towns to having small-town demonstrations is just a way to let people know that 'hey, we’re here' and there are people being treated negatively because of their skin color," said Umarra Winfield, an 18-year-old demonstrator from Grand Chain. “I feel like it’s a positive thing moving forward because there’s something that needs to change.”
Prior to kicking off the procession of vehicles, several speakers addressed about 100 demonstrators outside of the center. Among them were passionate calls for change and sharing stories of injustice.
Winfield shared an original poem she wrote a situation in her government class where she debated about Colin Kaepernick and whether or not he should have knelt in protest during the playing of the national anthem.
Nearly four years after Kaepernick first took a knee, the NFL turned the tide on protest during the national anthem. The league's commissioner Roger Goodell said in a recent video the league would "encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest."
“This one comment really stuck out to me. One of my classmates said ‘the only reason he’s kneeling is because there’s blood in the streets,’” Winfield said as her voice cracks. She said she was so upset by the comment that she walked out of her class.
“I couldn’t face my classmates knowing that they viewed a way of peaceful protesting in such a negative point of view when he was only trying to stand up for what he thought was right,” she said.
Her poem, titled “P.S.,” chronicles the struggles the black community faces in America including racial profiling, the death of unarmed individuals at the hands of police and racism through the top office in the United States.
“When will we realize that the past should be a guide for us, telling us what not to do,” Winfield said while closing the poem. “P.S. when will you realize that we bleed the same and we are all God’s children?”
Ginger Rye, a member of Women for Change Carbondale, followed Winfield’s poem with a vocal call and response to “black lives matter.” She shares a series of “condolences” to black individuals who have died at the hands of police and asks the crowd to name more. “Sandra Bland,” one demonstrator calls out while another belts out “Breonna Taylor.”
“I hear too much that the system is broke and I would say it myself, ‘the system is broken,’ but I found out that the system is fixed,” she said. “In Georgia, just a few days ago when blacks showed up to vote, it took them four hours to vote — that’s intentional.
"When there’s a 20-year plan to build a department of corrections in white towns that will support their families on the backs of black and poor criminals that have been incarcerated, mass incarceration — that’s intentional.”
She adds frustrations with lack of black officers in positions of community policing in Carbondale, creating a pipeline to a behavioral school in Du Quoin where students will “end up in the penal system,” and racial inequities in healthcare throughout the region.
“We must press until there is a change but to have a protest and to become emotional — that’s just an exercise,” Rye said. “But when we come together with ideas that can be implemented to change our local problems and change the attitude and the atmosphere in this local society — that’s when change happens.”
Maxwell picked up the microphone and told the crowd, “We are marching because black lives do matter,” while adding, “They aren’t stopping us now, we’re on the move towards change.” The 1979 hit “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” by McFadden & Whitehead began playing on a set of speakers as a stream of cars filed down the streets – a “symbolic funeral procession” for Floyd. The procession passed multiple local businesses including the Carbondale Police Department, the site of multiple demonstrations throughout the past weeks.
Some cars stopped at traffic lights and others pushed through and kept the procession going but throughout there wasn’t a police escort on the route.
Maxwell, who previously worked in law enforcement, said she believes there needs to be reform in modern-day policing, including more education for officers. She pursued a career in social services after a stint as a deputy sheriff in Chicago and then on the Mounds Police Department.
During her experience in law enforcement, Maxwell said there were some times where she felt like there was a potential of being ostracized if she didn’t back the department or her colleagues in decisions they made. She then made the decision to leave law enforcement and spend time working with community-based organizations to continue her mission of helping people and making change.
Those in attendance were appreciative of the inclusive demonstration for those who are not able to attend marches otherwise.
Lauren Jones, from Marion, watched the speakers and participated in the procession with her two young children in the back seat of her SUV. She said it was helpful to have an inclusive event.
“I came out here to show some support and show everyone they have allies from every side and everywhere,” Jones said. “I love that the community can pool together and find a safe way for everybody to gather together.”
