Du Quoin Garden Club earns top state award

DU QUOIN — If you have driven through Du Quoin or Du State Fairgrounds, you have probably driven by the work of Du Quoin Garden Club. The club takes care of the landscaping around both the “Welcome to Du Quoin” sign on the south edge of town on U.S. 51 and the Blue Star Memorial sign at the fairgrounds, as well as other projects around Du Quoin.
The club was rewarded for its efforts by being named 2019 Garden Club of the Year for the small membership division of Garden Clubs of Illinois. The award is based on awards the club earns throughout the year. Clubs are required to submit at least five awards.
For the 2019 club year Du Quoin Garden Club won awards for the garden at the Blue Star Memorial, civic concern, holiday decorations, butterfly garden, club horticulture and garden therapy, to name a few of their awards.
“We were pretty excited,” Jean Bullock, president of the club, said. “The girls are out there working all the time.”
Bullock said the club has 28 members, 24 of whom are considered active members. The small club division is for clubs with 29 or fewer members.
She said although the group has not been together formally since February, they are taking care of gardens at the post office, at city parks and other locations by working in groups of two or three.
“We’ve really missed seeing everybody. We haven’t met face-to-face since February,” Bullock said. “The one thing we have missed this year is being able to work as a group, not being able to talk and have fellowship with each other.”
The group has tentative plans to meet at the end of October, if possible, to discuss closing the gardens for the year.
The club recently recognized members Bonnie Wilson and Ruth Showalter for 20 years of active service. Bullock said the ladies each picked a gardening book that was donated to Du Quoin Public Library in August.
“I think everybody’s been excited, but it’s just not like being together to celebrate in person,” Bullock added.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
