Du Quoin Garden Club earns top state award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DU QUOIN — If you have driven through Du Quoin or Du State Fairgrounds, you have probably driven by the work of Du Quoin Garden Club. The club takes care of the landscaping around both the “Welcome to Du Quoin” sign on the south edge of town on U.S. 51 and the Blue Star Memorial sign at the fairgrounds, as well as other projects around Du Quoin.

The club was rewarded for its efforts by being named 2019 Garden Club of the Year for the small membership division of Garden Clubs of Illinois. The award is based on awards the club earns throughout the year. Clubs are required to submit at least five awards.

For the 2019 club year Du Quoin Garden Club won awards for the garden at the Blue Star Memorial, civic concern, holiday decorations, butterfly garden, club horticulture and garden therapy, to name a few of their awards.

“We were pretty excited,” Jean Bullock, president of the club, said. “The girls are out there working all the time.”

Bullock said the club has 28 members, 24 of whom are considered active members. The small club division is for clubs with 29 or fewer members.